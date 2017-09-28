Celebrities Who Have Died In 2017: The Ultimate Playboy And Legendary WWE Manager Add To Long List

Late on Wednesday evening, one of the most well-known names in the world was added to the list of celebrity deaths for 2017, as Playboy legend Hugh Hefner passed away. At the age of 91, the man who made the word “centerfold” a household name, Hef lived enough for probably 15 lifetimes, but it was still difficult to hear he was gone. Sadly, he is among the ever-growing list of celebrities we’ve lost this year, which keeps getting longer much too quickly.

As reported by CNN Money, Hefner founded Playboy back in 1953 for a sum of just $600, and he turned it into one of the biggest titles in history. He lived life to its fullest and was hardly ever seen without a smile on his face.

Even though word of his death came about late on Wednesday, many had paid tribute to him by early on Thursday morning. He was known by everyone, and there were many who respected him as a man and considered him a dear friend.

Hef’s death is just one of many celebrities who have added to the list for 2017, which appears to now be trying to compete with 2016.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91. https://t.co/KFQyhUzGpW pic.twitter.com/qcO828Yqgc — E! News (@enews) September 28, 2017

It’s getting hard to fathom the number of big names that are disappearing from our lives, and fans just don’t know how to handle it. As many have noted, 2017 is really turning into a year where greats from music, movies, and sports are fading away, with only the memories to keep them alive.

The following is a list of notable celebrities who have passed away in 2017, but it is far from all of them.

Entertainment

Hugh Hefner

Harry Dean Stanton

Jerry Lewis

Richard Anderson

John Heard

Martin Landau

Sam Shepard

George A. Romero

Powers Booth

Adam West

Nelsan Ellis

Michelle Rounds

Deborah Watling

Frank Vincent

Jay Thomas

Blake Heron

Robert Hardy

Sir Roger Moorerobert

Harvey Atkin

Erin Moran

Bruce Forsyth

Sonny Landham

Michael Parks

Bill Paxton

Michael Mantenuto

Peter Sallis

Richard Machowicz

Mary Tyler Moore

Francine York

Geoffrey Bayldon

Tim Pigott-Smith

Jonathan Demme

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

John Cygan

Miguel Ferrer

Don Rickles

Gordon Kaye

Dick Gauthier

Richard Hatch

Frank Pellegrino

Sir John Hurt

Charlie Murphy

Chuck Barris

Dick Gautier

Tribute to Harry Dean Stanton who passed away last week. #TheRifleman pic.twitter.com/29pDeJ6VvP — The Rifleman (@TheRiflemanTV) September 28, 2017

Musicians

Troy Gentry

Walter Beck

Glen Campbell

Cuba Gooding Sr.

Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell

Al Jarreau

John Abercrombie

Gregg Allman

Don Williams

Allan Holdsworth

Eddie Kamae

John Warren Geils Jr.

Chuck Berry

Buddy Greco

Peter Sarstedt

Eddie Montgomery Makes First Statement Since the Death of “Friend” & “Brother” Troy Gentry https://t.co/m3KTGimWA6 — Nash Country Daily (@NashCntryDaily) September 28, 2017

Sports

The loss of Bobby Heenan earlier this month wasn’t entirely unexpected due to his declining health over the years, but it didn’t make his death any easier to take. As reported by the New York Post, the legendary manager and commentator died at the age of 72.

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – wrestling

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka – wrestler

“The Outlaw” Ron Bass – wrestler

Ivan Koloff – wrestler

George “The Animal” Steele – wrestler

Chavo Guerrero Sr. – wrestler

Yordano Venture – baseball

Nicole Bass – wrestler/radio personality

Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i – wrestler

Joe Klein – baseball

Gary West – Olympian

A number of other celebrities from other walks of life who have also passed in 2017.

Roger Ailes – Fox News

Dick Gregory – Satirist

William Peter Blatty – author

Paul Goble – author

Eugene Cernan – astronaut

Norma McCorvey – “Jane Roe”

David Rockefeller – billionaire

Barry Norman – film critic

Michael Bond – author/creator of Paddington Bear

With three full months remaining in 2017, everyone is hoping that the big-name losses are finished. As a matter of fact, they’re hoping that any losses at all could be done with, but that is asking a bit much. The losses of Hef and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan have made the last couple of weeks almost unbearable, but looking at the length of the list of celebrities who have died this year makes it even harder to take.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]