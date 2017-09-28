Is Scheana Marie Getting Her Own ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff?

Scheana Marie and her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Brittany Cartwright, have been traveling around the country for the past few weeks and now, rumors are swirling about a possible spinoff series or two.

While Bravo TV has not yet announced any Vanderpump Rules spinoffs, aside from Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which concluded its first season earlier this week, Scheana Marie sparked rumors on Instagram when she shared a couple of interesting hashtags, including “Scheana and Brittany Take Ohio” and “Scheana and Brittany Take Kentucky.”

“When do those shows start? Can’t wait,” one fan wrote in response to the hash tags.

Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright have been sharing tons of photos of one another on their Instagram pages, and earlier this month, the longtime Vanderpump Rules star said that she and Cartwright had enjoyed vacations in Atlanta and San Francisco before traveling to Ohio and Kentucky, where Cartwright’s family resides.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Brittany Cartwright filmed Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky with her boyfriend of two and a half years, Jax Taylor, at the end of last year. The series was the first spinoff of the hit Bravo reality series, which started out as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013.

Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright are both currently involved in romances which are expected to be chronicled during the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

In addition to Brittany Cartwright’s relationship with Jax Taylor, which has been plagued by breakup rumors in recent months, Scheana Marie is involved in a romance with Robert Parks-Valletta, who she was first seen with just weeks after splitting from her husband, Mike Shay.

Scheana Marie ended her marriage to Mike Shay at the end of last year while filming the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules after accusing her former husband of suffering a drug relapse, which he denied.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

