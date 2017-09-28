Kelly Dodd Divorce: Why Michael May Be Angry About Divorce News – And Will He Let Her Go This Time?

Kelly Dodd is currently traveling in Germany as she wanted to go explore Oktober Fest with a friend of hers. She has been documenting the journey on Instagram and it sounds like she’s having a blast. The current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing on Bravo and Kelly is revealing that her marriage is far from perfect and she’s trying to make it the best it can be. The show was filmed a few months ago and based on reports from yesterday, it sounds like she has given up. She decided to release a divorce statement, saying that her marriage was done and she would be filing for divorce shortly.

According to a new report, Kelly Dodd decided to make this divorce announcement while traveling in Germany. It doesn’t sound like her husband is with her on the trip, so he may be surprised to learn that she’s issuing statements about a divorce as he waits for her back in California. If he hasn’t been informed about her plans to file divorce, one can imagine he will be rather upset at her decision to pursue this without his knowledge. According to E! News, Kelly hadn’t filed for divorce when she made the statement. Instead, she’s planning on filing for divorce when she returns home.

Maybe she decided to travel to Germany to clear her head, as she has been honest about marital problems. Perhaps they have only gotten worse over time, and she wanted to travel to Germany to see if she had an answer when she returned. Apparently, she made the decision while in Germany and decided to issue a statement while traveling. Hopefully, she gave her husband a warning so he doesn’t read about his own divorce in the press.

“Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough, I’m done with our marriage. It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter,” Kelly Dodd told The Daily Mail yesterday about her decision to divorce, revealing, “We aren’t good together, maybe we’ll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

When she tried to file for divorce back in 2012, he wouldn’t let her leave. She had to end an engagement to another man because Michael wouldn’t let her go. But this time around, he may be forced to let her leave. He’s in the public eye now and all Real Housewives of Orange County fans will be watching the divorce play out from afar.

What do you think of Kelly Dodd’s decision to make her divorce announcement before filing?

