Backstage News On Plans For Brock Lesnar After ‘WrestleMania 34’ If He Signs New Deal

Brock Lesnar is still the reigning WWE Universal champion after defeating Braun Strowman at No Mercy last Sunday. Lesnar is expected to stay as champion until WrestleMania 34 next year but his contract expires in April 2018. The latest backstage news has revealed the possible plans for Lesnar if he decides to extend his contract.

“The Beast” is expected to take his usual hiatus and miss the remainder of the year. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.(h/t The Spotlight) reports that Lesnar is only scheduled to take part in one more WWE live event this coming Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada. Lesnar will be back early next year to start his program at the Royal Rumble, possibly against Finn Balor.

However, the more intriguing story heading into next year is the contract of Brock Lesnar. The 40-year-old superstar has a deal with the WWE until April 2018 and there are speculations that Lesnar is interested in coming back to the UFC. Lesnar has been linked to a super fight with Jon Jones but the recent positive drug test by “Bones” puts it in jeopardy. Jones is reportedly facing a four-year suspension since it is his second violation. It should also be noted that Lesnar was handed a one-year suspension last year after testing positive for a banned substance.

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE already has plans if Brock Lesnar decides to extend his contract beyond 2018. The report noted that the company wants Lesnar to resume his feud with Braun Strowman. The two behemoths clashed at No Mercy but it was a letdown because Strowman barely put up a great fight after dominating Lesnar for weeks leading to the match.

The WWE has set their sights on making Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. It is the latest plan by the WWE to help Reigns get over in the past four years. Several top superstars like The Rock, Triple H, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker tried to help Reigns get cheered but to no avail.

Daily DDT reports that Lesnar vs. Reigns is all part of the plan by Vince McMahon for WrestleMania 34. The main event of WrestleMania is not for the hardcore fans but for the casual fans so a match between an immovable force and an unstoppable object has a better appeal.

The only positive from all of this is that if Lesnar extends his contract, he can start putting more WWE superstars over. Many fans believe that the WWE should have used the match at No Mercy to make Braun Strowman a megastar. Although it did not happen, the WWE will have a second chance next year after WrestleMania 34.

It should be noted that these are just purely speculative at the moment. Take it with a grain of salt because the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. Brock Lesnar is still an attraction and he is the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Universal champion.

[Featured Image by WWE]