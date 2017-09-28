‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli And Gabi Kiss, But Will Sheila Destroy Their Rekindled Romance?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be heartbroken. However, she has to get over Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn.) After crying on Eli Grant’s (Lamon Archey) shoulder, the two will kiss. Will their rekindled romance be interrupted by another woman, such as Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

When Eli first came to Salem, Abigail (Marci Miller) tried setting him up with Gabi. However, things were not meant to be at that time in their lives. Chad and Gabi couldn’t escape their feelings for one another on the island.

Now that “Chabby” is back together and getting married, that leaves Gabi single and alone. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral tease that she will have a hard time. It will be difficult for her to deal with Chad and Abigail remarrying. However, Eli Grant will be there to comfort the fashionista.

It is reported that Eli and Gabi will share a kiss. Even though it seems natural that these two will gravitate toward one another, will they hit an obstacle?

It probably isn’t a coincidence that Eli and Sheila know each other from the past. Eli was surprised to see the former inmate. As for Sheila, she was upset with the fired FBI agent. It seems that they have a bit of a past and Sheila appears to be bitter over how things ended.

This might not be anything romantic, though. It seemed to have more to do with Eli abandoning Sheila when she went to prison. However, it is something she hasn’t forgotten.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers don’t confirm how long Sheila will remain in Salem. However, it is only a matter of time before she runs into someone else from her past. That individual is Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso.) The two were not friends while incarcerated. In fact, the whole reason Hope is alive is because of Hattie Adams’ (Deidre Hall) attempt to save her life. Eventually, Sheila would have arranged to have Hope beaten again, or worse.

What do you think is going to happen with Sheila, Eli, and Gabi on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]