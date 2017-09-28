‘Big Brother 19’ Kevin Schlehuber To Hold Meet And Greet With ‘BB19’ Fans To Benefit Hurricane Victims

The live finale of Big Brother 19 took place a week ago and its alumni have been busy out and about in the real world, socializing and trying to get back to normal. The eldest member of the cast this season, Kevin Schlehuber, is doing just that by holding a meet and greet to thank fans for their support. In addition, the proceeds from this fan gathering will benefit those who have been negatively impacted by the hurricanes that have recently ravaged the nation.

Kevin took to his Instagram page to promote the event, noting it will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The location of the meet and greet is Prisco’s Market & Deli in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Kevin will be mingling with fans by signing photos and “more,” according to the post.

Throughout the Big Brother 19 game, Kevin was a favorite of fans, being one of the top three cast members in the running for America’s Favorite Player and the $25,000 that goes with the designation. Alas, Kevin did not win AFP but lost the viewer vote to BB19 houseguest Cody Nickson, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Cody’s win could be attributed to the massive campaign his showmance partner, Jessica Graf, rallied together while outside the Big Brother 19 house. Nevertheless, Kevin may have lost because fans might have felt he didn’t need another $25,000, as he won that exact amount of money during the initial BB19 temptation on the very first night inside the house.

Being the oldest cast member this season at the age of 56, Kevin had his ups and downs while living with other houseguests decades his junior. At times he was isolated and ostracized from the group, but overall, Kevin held his own even though he was unable to win any competitions throughout the Big Brother 19 game.

He made it to the final four and was eventually evicted as several BB19 houseguests felt Kevin was so well liked by most of the other cast members, he would be dangerous to take to final two because he could win $500,000 grand prize.

Despite the drama inherent in the Big Brother 19 game and the stresses and strains that come with living in the BB19 house, Kevin has said in exit interviews that he had a great summer and enjoyed being a cast member.

In essence, by being a BB19 houseguest, Kevin proved that age is just a number and shouldn’t dissuade anyone from trying new things and living life to the fullest.

Although this season of Big Brother is over, in just a few short months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS hitting airways this winter. Although the United Kingdom has been airing its version of CBB for years, this will be the first time a celebrity version will air in the United States.

