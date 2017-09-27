‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: ‘BB19’ Winner Josh Martinez To Appear On ‘B&B,’ See His Tweet

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Big Brother 19 winner, Josh Martinez will appear on October 24. He didn’t disclose any information about his guest appearance or mention the character he will play. Josh posted a picture of himself next to the Bold and the Beautiful door and stage 31 with the caption that he will be “serving up meatballs” on CBS. Is that a hint that he could be a waiter or a cook? We’ll soon find out.

On September 20, Josh was crowned the winner of Big Brother 19. Most of the viewers were surprised as they assumed Paul Abrahamian would win the season. After Graf showed off her B&B pictures, many fans were waiting to see who else CBS would ask to be on the show. It didn’t take long, and CBS teased that a few more houseguests could turn up on Bold and the Beautiful. Usually, Big Brother stars have a guest stop such as a pizza boy or a restaurant host. They rarely give them more than one or two lines. So, BB19 fans shouldn’t expect too much out of Josh’s appearance.

It’s always fun to see the Big Brother houseguests on B&B. It’s been a long tradition, and it looks like Season 19 will be no different.

Many BB19 fans believe that Christmas Abbott and Paul could show up on a later Bold and the Beautiful episode. However, CBS has yet to confirm anyone else for a B&B appearance. Based on his tweet, one can assume his favorite word “meatballs” will have something to do with his guest spot.

Martinez hopes to use his earnings from Big Brother to launch a new business, flipping real estate. He revealed that he has wanted to flip houses for quite some time, but hadn’t had the money to invest in any properties. With his prize money, it will give him the buffer he needs to flip a few houses and turn a pretty profit. Are you excited to see Josh on B&B?

Josh Martinez will appear on Bold and the Beautiful on October 25. More details about his appearance will be available in the next couple of weeks.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS Images]