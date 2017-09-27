‘Will & Grace’ Revival: Every Single Thing You Need To Know Before It Returns To TV

In less than 24 hours, one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time will make its second debut as the revival of Will & Grace will finally arrive on NBC. It has been more than 11 years since the series finale ran in May of 2006, and no one ever expected it to return for another run. Yet, the time has come. There are going to be a few changes to the script, and not everything that you’ve seen in the past will still be a reality this time around.

This article contains everything you need to know about the Will & Grace revival before it actually returns to TV.

Please let it be known that there will be spoilers ahead for the original series finale from Will & Grace. If you haven’t seen it yet, stop reading now.

The revival of Will & Grace was going to be a one-off, 10-episode thing, but it has since ballooned to a 16-episode first season and a 13-episode second season. That’s at the very least, as it could end up doing well enough to go for more than 29 episodes, but that isn’t a bad start.

Who is in it?

As expected, the four main cast members are back.

Eric McCormack as Will

Debra Messing as Grace

Megan Mullally as Karen

Sean Hayes as Jack

Some supporting cast members from the original run of the series will return as well.

Harry Connick Jr. as Leo Markus

Minnie Driver as Lorraine Finster

Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie

Bobby Cannavale as Vince D’Angelo

Shelley Morrison has retired from acting, and that means Karen’s hilarious maid, Rosario, will not return, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

What is it about?

As reported by the NY Times, the season premiere of the revival is similar to the original series. Four friends are living life and trying to figure out how to love and get by in the new world 11 years later.

It really doesn’t need much more of an explanation as the original series worked, so, why mess with the formula?

Will and Grace are both single and living together again. Jack lives in the same building as them and is still right across the hall. Karen is back in the mansion and is still dealing with Stan, who may be seen one day.

The reviews are now rolling in as critics have had the first look at the revival, and the majority of them are positive.

Will it pick up right where the series finale left off in 2006?

The simple answer is yes and no.

In the finale, Will and Grace both ended up having children and drifting apart from one another. They had lost their friendship but ended up coming back around in one another’s lives. Twenty years later, their kids ended up going to the same college and eventually married.

Well, you’re going to find out that the majority of all that was a dream, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Leo and Grace are divorced, but they didn’t end up remarrying and don’t have a daughter named Laila. Will is also not married to Vincent, and they don’t have a child named Ben.

The creators of the show said that they didn’t want Will and Grace to be “either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”

When it comes to the revival of Will & Grace, fans will need to remember some things and forget a lot of others. It’s not that the creators were trying to destroy and ignore the series finale, but to make this new run happen, it was necessary. No one expected it to be back on the air at any point, and since that has now happened, changes needed to be made to keep the laughs rolling along.

