Lala Kent Reunites With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Will Fans Meet Her Boyfriend During Season 6?

Lala Kent has reunited with her co-stars for Vanderpump Rules but will her boyfriend be seen on the show?

After keeping her boyfriend off-camera for the entirety of Season 5, fans are wondering if the SUR Restaurant host’s mystery man will soon make his debut on the Bravo TV reality series. However, according to a recent interview, fans shouldn’t hold their breath when it comes to an identity reveal.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Lala Kent said that while her boyfriend’s identity will eventually become known, she’s choosing to baby their relationship at the moment. As she explained, she knows how lucky to have her boyfriend in her life, especially considering she’s “crazy” the majority of the time.

Lala Kent continued by suggesting that once she and her mystery partner get married, they will make their television debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In recent weeks, Lala Kent has continued to keep her relationship private, but when it comes to her relationships with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, she hasn’t hesitated to share their fun times on her Instagram page. In fact, Kent has been sharing tons of cast photos recently, and in one image, she was seen posing with her boss, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz, the husband of her co-star, Katie Maloney.

The photo, seen above, was taken earlier this month during the taping of the opening credits for Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent was targeted with rumors of dating a married man throughout Season 5, and ultimately, she chose to temporarily quit the show. Around the same time, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in which they suggested that movie producer Randall Emmett could be her mystery man.

While Lala Kent has never confirmed that she and Randall Emmett are involved, she did wish her boyfriend a happy birthday on the same day that Emmett celebrated turning 46.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

