‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Angry At Husband Joe, Hints At Divorce

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is opening up about her fractured marriage to husband Joe Giudice and shockingly admitting that divorce is definitely a possibility for them.

Teresa, who has always vehemently denied divorce and cheating allegations in the past, finally admitted that her and Joe’s marriage most definitely isn’t perfect as he serves out his 41-month sentence behind bars.

Getting extremely candid about her relationship with Joe in a new interview, Teresa admitted that she’s actually not sure if she and her husband will still be married in 40 years’ time.

“Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea,” she told Us Weekly of the potential of her 18-year marriage possibly ending in divorce. “You don’t know what life will bring.”

Giudice also confirmed that she’s still angry with her husband over their financial difficulties after the outlet pointed out that the reality star notes her frustrations with him in the first chapter of her new book, Standing Strong, which is set for release next month.

“Oh yeah,” Teresa said when asked if she’s still angry with her husband.

She confirmed in the past that she let Joe handle the family’s finances, which is why they both were found guilty of multiple counts of fraud and sentenced to prison time.

“I know he didn’t mean to do it intentionally,” the mom of four continued, “but I’m still mad at the situation. He should have been on top of everything!”

But while her admission that she and Joe may not still be married in 40 years appeared to hint that a divorce may be on the horizon for the New Jersey couple, she also confessed that leaving her husband is not her immediate plan right now.

When asked if she’s ever thought she was “done” when it comes to their almost two-decade-long marriage, she simply replied, “Not yet.”

The RHONJ star’s latest interview marks the first time Teresa has publicly hinted at a possible divorce, as she’s always been quick to shut down split rumors in the past.

Both she and Joe have been accused of cheating on one another before, though both have always denied the claims. Guidice also most recently hit back at allegations suggesting she and Joe were on the verge of a divorce just last month.

A report by Us Weekly in August claimed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star was learning to live without her husband while he’s in prison and was supposedly considering leaving him to move on with her life.

“The marriage may be over,” a source said of Teresa, who’s the only New Jersey housewife to have appeared on every single season of RHONJ. “She’s learned she doesn’t need Joe. She’s becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison.”

hey fam???? A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

However, Teresa vehemently denied the allegations and even called into question the magazine’s validity – just weeks before agreeing to an interview with the outlet.

“I must be getting old,” Giudice tweeted following the bombshell report about her marriage. “I actually remember when @usweekly was considered a credible entertainment news source #Oldnews #fakenews #nonews.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 is set to premiere on Bravo on October 4.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]