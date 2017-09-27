Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Announced Their Engagement In An Adorable, Old-Fashioned Way

There’s going to be a Game of Thrones wedding! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirmed that they are now engaged to be married. Interestingly, the couple chose to announce the news of their engagement in the cutest way ever!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who also played an on-screen couple in the Game of Thrones series, skipped the usual Hollywood way of announcing their big news. They didn’t do a glossy magazine cover or a talk-show interview. Instead, the pair decided to publish an old-school announcement.

According to The Telegraph, Kit and Rose published their engagement in The Times newspaper, which ran on Wednesday. The short notice, printed under the newspaper’s “Forthcoming Marriages” section, reads as follows:

“The engagement is announced between, Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Kit and Rose, both 30 years old, met on the set of their widely successful HBO show. Kit plays Jon Snow, the bastard son of Ned Stark who joined the order of the Night’s Watch. In Season 2, Jon Snow went north of The Wall and fell in love with a wildling girl named Ygritte, played by Rose Leslie. Jon Snow and Ygritte’s love story didn’t end well for the two characters, as Ygritte later tragically died in Jon Snow’s arms due to the conflict between their two sides.

Their scenes were shot in Iceland, which proved to be a truly romantic location for the two actors. In an interview with Vogue Italia last year, Kit Harington finally confirmed that their real-life romance began while filming for Game of Thrones.

“[My favorite were] the three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie first stepped out as an official couple at the 2016 Olivier Awards. The two also came arm-in-arm to the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones this year.

In June, Kit guested on James Corden’s Late Late Show and revealed that Rose Leslie has just moved in with him. Interestingly, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman was also a guest at the talk show’s same segment, and she jokingly pressured Kit to marry Rose immediately. Harington responded by laughing it off and shyly said that they’re taking it one step at a time.

“At least get engaged!” Kidman replied, making the actor blush even more.

Aside from their adorable newspaper announcement, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie haven’t given out other details regarding their upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, Harington is still set to appear in Game of Thrones Season 8, which is the show’s last installment.

