Angelina Jolie Bans Maddox From Dating, Pushing Son For Hollywood Career Instead

Angelina Jolie is so proud of Maddox’s contributions on her most recent film projects that she’s refusing to let him date girls, stressing they’ll be a distraction to his Hollywood career, it’s been alleged.

The mother-of-six was said to have been impressed with Maddox when he made it known he wanted to be part of Angelina Jolie’s directorial efforts with her Netflix movie, First They Killed My Father.

Maddox ended up being awarded executive producer credits, which made Angelina Jolie very proud, but it goes without saying that her son is now at the age where he’ll want to start dating girls, and Angelina isn’t too happy about that.

In the end, Jolie only wants what’s best for her kids, a source tells OK! Magazine, stressing that the actress wants Maddox to strictly focus on landing himself a Hollywood career before he starts seeing other girls.

He’s still young and has his whole life ahead of him to be thinking about going on dates. Right now, having already landed himself a major credit on a movie directed by his mother, Angelina Jolie wants her son to be focused on the right things, and dating girls isn’t one of them.

She’d be very upset if Maddox was to start seeing other girls because she understands that they’ll distract him from shaping a successful career in Hollywood at the age of just 16.

❤️ via @brangelinanews A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Sources tell OK! Magazine that the teenager is very respectful to his mother’s wishes, and while he has wanted to introduce Angelina Jolie to some of his female friends in the past, he knows that the actress would not be happy about him talking to girls.

Another insider gushes by saying that Maddox wants to be nothing more than a teenager living his life to the fullest. He loves working on film sets but he also wants to have some sort of normality in his life, and spending time with girls he may have a crush on is just one of those things.

???? A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

As of now, Angelina Jolie still hasn’t warmed up to the idea of her son dating a girl anytime soon, but perhaps if he continues to impress his mother with his efforts on film projects, she might end up changing her mind.

Do you agree with Angelina Jolie’s parenting skills?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]