Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Stirs Woes Of A Blac Chyna-Like Situation For Big Sister Kim?

Kim Kardashian did not take the news very well that her little sister Kylie Jenner is having a baby. Kylie is reportedly five months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, a man she’s dated for only five months, which is one concern weighing on Kim today. However, the other concern is a possible repeat of what happened to their brother, Robert Kardashian.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim’s biggest woe to come out of Kylie’s pregnancy is Travis Scott. Because they don’t know him very well, she is fearful he will become another Blac Chyna to the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, mainly Kylie. Kim, who is expecting a third child via a surrogate come January, wasn’t overly receptive to the news when 20-year-old Kylie first announced her pregnancy to her sister.

According to People Magazine, Kim’s first response was “Seriously?” The source who explained Kim’s reaction to People Magazine claims that Kim had just come off a long journey with Kanye West when attempting baby No. 3. Then, Kylie chimes in with baby news of her own, which upset Kim a bit. Both Kim and Kylie are reportedly expecting girls.

The word “stunned” is being used to describe how some of the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan reacted to Kylie’s baby announcement. Kylie hasn’t been with Travis very long, and at only 20, her family didn’t expect this next step in Kylie’s life to materialize until she was a bit older.

Once the initial shock was over and the smoke had cleared, Kylie has Kim, as well as the rest of the family, to support her, but they still have doubts about where this pregnancy is leading for Kylie’s relationship. The family doesn’t know Travis very well, and visions of another Blac Chyna situation possibly on the horizon seem to infiltrate those happy thoughts for the family when it comes to Kylie.

According to the Daily Mail, the family is “cautiously optimistic” when it comes to rapper Travis Scott. There are concerns that Kylie, who is still quite young, could get hurt if another Blac Chyna situation is in the making.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna became engaged and had a beautiful baby daughter together. From the get-go of their engagement, the Kardashian family was concerned. Their worries blossomed rather quickly when they believed Chyna attempted to cash in on the Kardashian name by applying for a trademark for her future name, Angela Renee Kardashian. (Angela Renee White is Blac Chyna’s real name).

She did this on the heels of announcing she was pregnant with Rob’s baby, but that trademark was denied after the three Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, filed papers asking the court to block her attempt. According to Us Weekly, their objection to this trademarking attempt was that “the trio’s companies would suffer irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register.”

This was just the start of a very stormy relationship between Rob and Blac Chyna. The two embarked on an ill-fated journey that consisted of breaking up and getting back together several times. This went on before, during, and after the birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Rob then posted a series of explicit photos of Blac Chyna online, and not only did Blac Chyna file a restraining order against Rob, but she also went for full custody of Dream.

Jump ahead to September 17, when the couple was granted split custody of their daughter in court after they put the fighting behind them and agreed to co-parent Dream, as reported in another article from People Magazine.

