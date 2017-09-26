‘Fixer Upper’ To End After Season 5, Chip And Joanna Gaines Announce Sad News

Sad news for Fixer Upper fans as the home renovation show will be saying goodbye for good after five seasons. Chip and Joanna Gaines made the shocking announcement on their personal blog on Tuesday. According to the couple, the upcoming Season 5 of their hit HGTV show will be its final run.

Chip and Joanna stated that this decision was a tough one to make, especially since they literally built their empire from the show. Since its premiere in 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines have transformed from a husband-and-wife house-flipping tandem from a small town in Texas to owners of a real estate empire.

As a result of their Fixer Upper fame, Magnolia, their real estate company, has now spawned multiple businesses. Chip and Joanna now own paint and furniture lines, restaurants, bed and breakfast inns, and retail stores. They also run a home decoration magazine and have written bestselling books.

Chip and Joanna described their Fixer Upper as an “amazing adventure.” However sad this news may seem, the couple said that they need a moment to breathe and focus on their family.

“We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause.”

In their blog post, the Fixer Upper duo quashed rumors of divorce and other reasons for ending the show. They wrote that their marriage is stronger than ever and that their family is well.

“This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read.”

“This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses,” they added.

This news comes as a surprise to millions of Fixer Upper fans, as the show is one of the highest-rated shows on HGTV. Moreover, Chip and Joanna Gaines have just recently announced their exciting collaboration with Target. Aside from their Magnolia mega-brand in Waco, Texas, the two are launching a gorgeous home line that will be sold nationwide through the retail company.

However, Chip and Joanna assured their fans that closing their Fixer Upper chapter wouldn’t be the end for them. In fact, they said, they are just “getting started.” They promised to continue renovating homes and designing pretty things for their own brand.

Meanwhile, HGTV released a statement confirming the news. The network thanked Chip and Joanna Gaines for five successful years and recognized the amount of hard work they put in on every episode.

“It takes a huge amount of creative energy to make a phenomenal series like Fixer Upper,” HGTV’s statement reads.

“We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only what’s best for them and they know that they will always have a home at HGTV.”

The network added that Fixer Upper Season 5, which premieres in November, will be the “best season ever.” Meanwhile, fans will still see the Gaineses on TV as their special, Behind the Design, is still slated to air later.

