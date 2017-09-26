Briana DeJesus Wants More Plastic Surgery After Welcoming Baby Girl

Briana DeJesus is planning to go under the knife just months after welcoming her second child, daughter Stella.

According to a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 star will be following in her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s footsteps by undergoing a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction.

“I’m going back in January,” Briana DeJesus explained to Radar Online on September 26.

As the outlet explained, Briana DeJesus first sought help from Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, in January of last year. At the time, the reality star and mother of two received a breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and labiaplasty.

Around the same time, Briana DeJesus’ co-star, Kailyn Lowry, received liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a Brazilian butt lift from the same plastic surgeon.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Briana DeJesus was brought to the series as a fifth cast member earlier this year. However, it has been unclear why in the months that followed. Although MTV may have simply wanted to add another story to the show, rumors have swirled in regard to the possibility of another cast member getting fired or quitting the series.

Also included on the show are Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer.

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Briana DeJesus was seen giving birth to her second child and as fans may recall, she was joined by her second baby daddy, Luis Hernandez. Since then, however, Hernandez has not played an active role in their daughter’s life.

During her time on 16 & Pregnant, Briana DeJesus was seen welcoming her first child, Nova, with her former boyfriend Devoin Austin but just as Hernandez has not been involved in Stella’s life, Austin’s visits with his child has been few and far between. In fact, according to Radar Online, Austin recently spent time behind bars due to a drug arrest earlier this year.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

