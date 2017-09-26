John Cena Reveals The Reason Why He Did Not Face The Undertaker At ‘WrestleMania’

John Cena vs. The Undertaker is one of the dream matches by many wrestling fans. The match was rumored to be happening at WrestleMania 33 but the WWE decided to go with a different plan for Cena and The Undertaker. Cena revealed in a recent interview the reason why he did not face The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

In his surprise guest appearance on Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness (h/t Wrestling Inc.), John Cena was asked about his feelings of not having a WrestleMania program with The Undertaker. Cena revealed that it was his dream to face “The Phenom” at the biggest stage of them all but the WWE decided to give him a different storyline.

“If our company’s success depends on me doing something else, then my job is to do that something else. And I think the way all that went, I don’t have any regrets on the way any of that went. I think it was completely put together the right way. Would I have loved to do it? Yes! But I show up to work to do work.”

The WWE missed the opportunity to give the fans John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Instead, Cena teamed up with Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and Maryse before getting engaged while The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns in the main event, possibly retiring at the end of the show.

The Undertaker is not officially retired, and the WWE has not confirmed or denied that his WrestleMania 33 loss to Reigns was his final match. Many fans believe that The Undertaker leaving his signature gloves, coat, and hat in the middle of the ring is the ultimate sign of his retirement. However, there are still rumors that “The Deadman” could be returning for one more WrestleMania match.

According to PW Insider (h/t Wrestle Zone), the WWE is contemplating about a potential John Cena vs. The Undertaker match at Survivor Series or at WrestleMania 34 next year. It should be noted that Cena is advertised for Survivor Series, and he is not expected to miss WrestleMania 34.

The report added that The Undertaker was working off camera at SummerSlam, taking bumps and possibly testing his body. The 52-year-old legend underwent hip surgery after WrestleMania but he still has not announced his official status as a WWE superstar. The WWE not confirming his retirement opens up the possibility of wrestling another match.

Nevertheless, John Cena is certainly open to facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania as long as Vince McMahon decides that it is the best for business. Some fans want to see it happen but there are also some people who do not want The Undertaker to come back because he has given everything he can to the business and he needs to enjoy his family.

[Featured Image by WWE]