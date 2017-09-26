Meghan Markle Invictus Games Fashion: Purple Outfit Sells Out, White Shirt Drives Fans Crazy

All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she attended the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, to support her royal boyfriend, Prince Harry. Last weekend, the Suits actress was present during the event’s opening ceremony. Though Prince Harry sat several rows from Meghan, this was their first official appearance at an event together.

Meghan Wears Purple On Purple

Meghan didn’t disappoint the curiosity of royal watchers as she looked polished as a princess during her first public outing with her prince. The 36-year-old American actress wore a midi dress with a “V” neckline and pleated skirt in deep burgundy. The dress was designed by a Canadian brand called Aritzia and sells for $185. She paired it with a leather biker jacket, also in the same purple shade. The $690-jacket, known as the “Baya,” is by Mackage, another Canadian brand. Meghan finished her purple on purple look with a velvet, violet clutch.

Meghan Markle kept her makeup light and wore her hair in loose waves. Many noted how her entire look is very reminiscent of Kate Middleton’s style. Meghan’s similarities with her possible sister-in-law don’t end there. The actress proved that she also has the “Kate effect,” referring to how the Duchess of Cambridge’s fashion choices immediately sell out after she’s been seen wearing them.

According to Closer Weekly, Meghan’s purple dress sold out on the brand’s website after her appearance at the Invictus Games. For those who want to cop the same outfit, the dress is still available in other colors. However, Meghan’s purple leather jacket is also out of stock already.

White Shirt Teases Royal Wedding

On Monday, Meghan stepped out once again to watch a tennis match at the Invictus Games. This time, the soon to be princess did not attempt to hide her romance with Prince Harry. The couple walked hand in hand as they made their way to the game.

Meghan matched Prince Harry’s casual look and wore a white button-down shirt, ripped jeans, and brown flats. The white shirt, designed by Misha Nonoo, sent Twitter fans crazy. While it’s a regular-looking polo, netizens found out that the designer named it “The Husband Shirt.” The fact that Meghan chose to wear it on the day she would be first photographed with Prince Harry was enough to fuel engagement rumors.

According to Glamour, Misha Nonoo’s Husband Shirt sells for $185. It appears to be Meghan’s favorite, as she was photographed wearing the same top last year — another nod to Kate Middleton’s penchant for recycling outfits.

What do you think of Meghan Markle’s fashion choices? Tell us in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]