‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Everything That Is Going To Make You Cry In Season 2

We’re only hours away from the Season 2 premiere of This Is Us, and it looks like we’re in for another emotional roller coaster. From deeper family dynamics to a brand-new decade for the big three, here’s everything that will make you cry in Season 2.

According to Pop Sugar, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) will be featured in a new decade this season. During an appearance at the Emmys, guest director Regina King revealed that we’ll see the big three at a completely new age. King didn’t say which decade the series will explore, but it’s sure to dive deeper into the character’s family dynamics.

Speaking of the three main characters, fans can expect them to develop closer relationships this season. In an interview with USA Today, This Is Us star Justin Hartley revealed that all three siblings will build on their relationships last season and continue to grow stronger. A deeper bond will also help the trio take on new goals in the wake of the Season 1 finale.

“The first episode is their birthday, coming full circle,” Metz added. “They’re having their own individual issues and it all comes to light on their birthday. They’re supportive of one another, but it’s not the birthday they expect.”

As fans will recall, Kate is now in a romantic relationship with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and resides in Los Angeles. Kevin is also living in L.A. and is working on a new movie with Sylvester Stallone. While Kate and Kevin are pursuing their dreams in Hollywood, Randall is still on the East Coast and thinking about adopting a child with his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Although the big three’s relationship with each other has improved, they will still face challenges this season. Kevin is less dependent on Kate but will have to deal with her new romance while Randall will have trouble convincing Beth to adopt a kid.

Apart from the main characters, several actors were bumped to series regulars this year. This includes Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Eris Baker, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, and Logan Shroyer, all who portray younger versions of the Pearsons. Creator Dan Fogelman also revealed that Season 2 will explore two different arcs divided by the holidays.

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC, check out a preview below.

