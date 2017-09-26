Jennifer Garner – Ben Affleck Divorce Drama Is Over? Lindsay Shookus Ready To Meet Their Kids

It may just be a couple of months since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for a divorce, but the 45-year-old actress didn’t seem to have a hard time moving on from her former husband. The exes ended their relationship over two years ago, which probably was enough time for her to adjust to her new role as a single mom.

Despite the split, Garner and Affleck managed to remain friends for the sake of their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The exes continue to co-parent their kids even if the Hollywood superstar already has a new girlfriend. Some people got worried for the brunette beauty when the Justice League star revealed his romance with Lindsay Shookus in the same month that they filed for a divorce. However, she doesn’t seem to be affected by her ex-husband’s new romance.

According to Life & Style, Jennifer is over Ben, and she also has no issue with Lindsay spending time with their children. The award-winning director reportedly asked his ex-wife if he can bring along his girlfriend to the kids’ school events, and she told him that she absolutely has no issue with that.

Affleck was allegedly a bit skeptical with Garner’s reply and kept asking her if she was really fine with it. A source claimed that Jennifer would have been upset about the idea of Ben bringing his new lover around their children if that happened in the past. However, the former Alias star reportedly wants to be done with the divorce drama.

“She no longer cares about whatever he has going on in his life as long as the kids are happy and healthy,” an insider revealed.

Just a few days after Ben Affleck was spotted at the Emmys with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, the Argo star reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for their kids. According to People, the exes were seen walking amicably side by side around the school. A few weeks before that, they also met up at the elementary school so they could escort their daughters Violet and Seraphina and meet their teachers.

“They looked totally comfortable together and happy. It’s like nothing ever happened,” a photographer told X17Online. “Maybe they’re better friends than spouses.”

Even if Ben already has a new lover, the actor knows his priorities – and that is his family. An insider told Us that Jennifer still chose to go on a vacation with her ex-husband for the Fourth of July despite his new relationship. Affleck is reportedly putting his family first and that includes the mom of his kids, Garner.

While Ben Affleck easily moved on to Lindsay Shookus, Jennifer Garner is reportedly not ready to jump into a new relationship. However, an insider told People that she will eventually go out on dates, but it will be a while before she starts seeing other men again. Despite the divorce, she still claims that he was the love of her life.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]