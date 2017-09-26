WWE Rumors: Finn Balor Challenging Brock Lesnar For Universal Title At ‘Royal Rumble’ Next Year?

The WWE still owes Finn Balor a rematch for the Universal Championship he never lost last year. Balor is currently stuck in a feud with Bray Wyatt but it seems like “The Demon” will finally get a shot to reclaim the Universal Title. The latest rumors suggest that Balor is going to be the next challenger for Brock Lesnar, and they are going to have a match at the Royal Rumble next year.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Sportskeeda), Finn Balor will get a shot at Brock Lesnar after he finishes his feud with Bray Wyatt. The rivalry between Balor and Wyatt is going to continue despite the former getting the win at SummerSlam last month and at last Sunday’s No Mercy.

As recapped by WWE.com, Balor was confronted by Wyatt once again after he defeated Goldust on Monday Night Raw. It seems like the two WWE superstars are not finished with each other, and it will continue at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs on October 22. Wyatt has failed to beat Balor as a “demon” and a “man” in their past two matches.

Balor is slowly gaining some momentum after being misused ever since returning from an injury that sidelined him for about seven months. The former NXT champion suffered a shoulder injury when he won the Universal Championship at last year’s SummerSlam. The injury forced Balor to vacate the title just a day after winning it.

On the other hand, some fans are wondering why Brock Lesnar will not be defending the Universal Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs or at Survivor Series. According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. (h/t The Spotlight), Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle just one more date for the remainder of the year. “The Beast” will work on the September 30 live event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Lesnar appearing in a house show in Canada is convenient since he lives Saskatchewan, Canada. The report added that Brock Lesnar will be back in January to build up his match at the Royal Rumble. And if the rumors are true, Lesnar is likely facing Finn Balor in the first pay-per-view of 2018.

However, fans of Finn Balor should not be celebrating because Brock Lesnar is expected to retain the Universal Championship. Cageside Seat reports that the WWE’s long-term plan is still Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. It will be Reigns’ sixth chance to finally get over the crowd after the failed attempts of The Rock, Daniel Bryan, Triple H, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

Nevertheless, these are just rumors and speculation at the moment. Fans should take it with the grain of salt since the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. Finn Balor is slowly gaining steam while Brock Lesnar is going to be fresh with a three-month hiatus for the rest of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]