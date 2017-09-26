Did Bella Thorne Break Up With Rapper Lil Peep For A Steamy Kiss With Tana Mongeau?

Bella Thorne came out as bisexual on Twitter last summer. This summer, it looks like she could be dating a woman for the very first time. The 19-year-old has been with several men since she ended her long-term relationship with Gregg Sulkin last year. She’s only locked lips with her good friend Bella Pendergast. She was most recently linked to rappers Blackbear and Lip Peep. Over the weekend, photos surfaced of Bella kissing YouTube star Tana Mongeau, and the internet went wild. Fans are hoping that the women are dating.

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau seemed really into each other in the photos and videos that surfaced on social media. Tana tweeted about wanting to date Bella, and it looks like her dreams have come true, reports J-14 Magazine. Bella has been slammed in the past for doing things to get fans and the media talking. The Famous In Love star has said that she’s open to dating women and has identified herself as bisexual. She’s also shown some love for her fellow Disney stars Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Dove Cameron.

It’s not clear how Bella or Tana ran into each other. The girls both share a past with Scott Disick. Bella partied with the reality star at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. In late June 2017, Tana posted a YouTube video titled, “I tried to f*** Scott Disick. Now Bella Thorne hates me. Live footage lmao?” She was trying to “hoe dance” in front of the 34-year-old to get his attention. Then, Bella started to do the same dance moves. Since then, Tana admitted she wants to date the wild actress.

i want to date @bellathorne next — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 5, 2017

Dreams do come true. In a series of Instagram photos, the blonde beauty and the redhead beauty are seen making out with tongue. The dating rumors circulated since these photos surfaced on social media. After she tried to hook up with Scott Disick, Tana ended her longtime relationship with Somer Hollingsworth.

mineeee A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Bella Thorne has been linked to rapper Blackbear. She was spotted kissing Lil Peep earlier this month as seen on the Daily Mail. She even took to Twitter to exclaim to her fans that she finally found someone who accepted her acne. Fans cannot keep up with her love life. As a result, Bella said she’s been “slut-shamed” because of it, reports Refinery29.

Just last week, she called out celebrity blogger Perez Hilton for sharing an unflattering photo of her with the caption, “fill in the blank: @BellaThorne _____.” She didn’t appreciate the photo he used and that he tagged the photo with some of her famous exes. The “fill in the blank” comments were jokes about her rumored drug use, plastic surgery, midriff, and breasts.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Bella Thorne left Lil Peep for Tana Mongeau? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured images by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows and Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon]