Tamra Judge Instagram: ‘RHOC’ Star Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday

Tamra Judge celebrated the birthday of her youngest daughter, Sophia Barney, on Instagram over the weekend.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County star remains at odds with her oldest daughter, Sidney Barney, she and her family, including husband Eddie Judge and son Spencer Barney, enjoyed some cake and singing in honor of Sophia’s special day.

“Happy 12th birthday Sophia. You are the sweetest, strongest and silliest girl I know. We love you,” Tamra Judge wrote in the caption of a clip shared on Instagram.

Tamra Judge shares three children with her ex-husband, Simon Barney, who she was married to when she first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its third season, and an older son, Ryan, from a previous relationship. As for her husband Eddie Judge, he doesn’t yet have any children of his own and doesn’t appear to have any plans to procreate with the reality star.

Tamra Judge and her oldest daughter, Sidney Barney, have faced relationship issues for the past several years and after a brief reunion earlier this year, they endured a messy falling out online after Sidney publicly slammed her mother for continuing to talk about their personal issues on The Real Housewives of Orange County after she asked her not to do so.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Tamra Judge married Eddie Judge in June 2013 and throughout the wedding preparations and ceremony, Bravo TV cameras were rolling for their Real Housewives of Orange County spinoff special, Tamra’s OC Wedding.

Throughout the currently airing 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Eddie Judge has been facing rumors regarding his sexuality that were ultimately brought up by Vicki Gunvalson during a past season of the show. While the couple has denied that Eddie is gay on a number of occasions, Gunvalson and her co-stars have continued to talk about the issue for weeks.

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]