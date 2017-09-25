Cardi B Dethrones Taylor Swift– ‘Bodak Yellow’ Makes History As Number 1 Song In The US

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is the number 1 song in the country, meaning that she has dethroned pop queen Taylor Swift from her seat at the top of the charts.

According to Billboard.com, this makes Cardi B the first female rapper to have a number 1 song on the Billboard 100 chart without any other billed acts. The last female rapper to accomplish this feat was Lauryn Hill in 1998.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is also the first female artist to get to the top of the Billboard 100 with her debut track since Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” in 2014.

As Hot New Hip Hop reports, Cardi B celebrated the win at Atlantic Records’ New York office after the official announcement. Cardi, who flew in from Florida, gave a speech in front of friends, family and fans who had gathered to support her.

“Yeah b*tch! I hit number one, what’s good?!” she said. “Thank you everybody. I’m very happy, I’m very honored. Especially because my family’s here. At first, I kept coming to the label like ‘why is my sh*t not playing on the radio? I do not understand what’s going on!’. They’re like ‘ you gotta keep working hard to get that big record.’ ‘oh, I’mma give y’all a record!'”

Cardi, a former stripper, first rose to prominence via social media thanks to hilarious videos that showed off her gregarious personality. Her popularity on Instagram landed her a role on Love & Hip-Hop New York which only further cemented her star power. As the lyrics of “Bodak Yellow” inform us, she put out two mixtapes in six months before releasing the song that eventually earned her the top spot on the Billboard 100.

Cardi B has become the first woman rapper to score an unassisted No. 1 hit since Lauryn Hill. https://t.co/ni4DNGaEIz pic.twitter.com/LKMQuhtJ18 — nprmusic (@nprmusic) September 25, 2017

As Vox notes, the fact that Cardi B unseated Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is especially significant when you consider all of the work Taylor’s team put in to get her to number 1. Taylor Swift fans who streamed and bought the song had the chance to get better seats at her tour. The day after the song was released, it was included in ABC’s ‘TGIT’ promotional advertising which meant that it was used as the background song in a commercial for Shonda Rhimes’ popular Thursday shows.

Taylor’s team also partnered with ESPN to make “Look What You Made Me Do” a prominent theme song during college football.

How Cardi B built a brand off keeping it real ???? https://t.co/rbIKkBAYJU pic.twitter.com/v7mwZAwuuu — Complex (@Complex) September 25, 2017

Despite all that, Taylor lost her number one spot to a female rapper from The Bronx named Cardi B.

Are you happy that Bodak Yellow is the number one song in the country? Or are you more of a Taylor Swift fan? Let us know your musical opinions in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]