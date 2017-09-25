‘This Is Us’: Chrissy Metz And Chris Sullivan Cast Doubt On Kate And Toby’s Happily Ever After

This Is Us fans know a funeral is in their future—let’s face it, Jack’s death is imminent—but they’d probably rather see a wedding. With courting characters Kate Pearson and Toby Damon (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) now engaged and moving in together in L.A., their relationship certainly seems to be moving forward. But the This Is Us stars are warning fans to hold off on the Koby wedding gifts for now. In fact, there could be a bit of trouble in paradise as the lovebirds adjust to their new life as a fully committed couple.

“A lot of people aren’t necessarily friends after they’ve moved in with each other, and it’s really, really hard,” Chrissy Metz told Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m not foreshadowing anything with Toby and Kate, but he’s put her first and she’s learning to put herself first.”

Metz added that Toby and Kate will still be “learning the dynamics of cohabiting with another human being” when This Is Us picks up for its second season. Chrissy also revealed there will be some definite “highs and lows” in their relationship.

“They had a lot going on in the first year of their relationship,” Chrissy Metz told EW.

“I think they truly do love each other and they get each other and they’re there to support one another through all of the highs and lows. But there are definitely going to be some lows.”

Metz’ TV fiance, Chris Sullivan, pointed out that no character on This Is Us has an easy ride, but for Kate and Toby, especially, it’s time to stop being polite and start getting real.

“They’re trying to figure out what the next steps are,” Sullivan explained.

“They’re getting around all of the superficial flirting and infatuation and getting real and getting honest — and facing a lot of the things that scare them.”

Chris Sullivan also addressed questions about a Koby wedding later this season. While This Is Us fans are ready to see Toby and Kate walk down the aisle, Sullivan joked about the possibility of it happening this season.

“We’ll see if they’re able to,” the This Is Us star said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever planned a wedding, but it’s super hard to do in 18 episodes. That’s not enough time to plan a wedding. We’ll see if they get there.”

Chrissy Metz also dropped a rather dire bombshell saying, that for her character, “There are some unforeseen twists that I had no idea were coming.”

Some of those twists could involve Kate Pearson’s desire to follow in her mother’s footsteps and embark on a singing career. One This Is Us promo shows Toby supporting Kate as she prepares for an audition, while another one shows him arguing with her twin brother Kevin and calling him out for being a third wheel in their relationship: “She’s going to be my wife. I’m supposed to be her person—not you!” Toby screams.

Could there be trouble in the This Is Us family? Fans will have 18 new episodes to find out. But just know this, Toby: Kate and Kevin are a package deal!

You can see a new promo for This Is Us Season 2 below.

This Is Us season 2 premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]