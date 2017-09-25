Did ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Finally Reveal Penny’s Last Name?

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco has finally revealed Penny’s last name. The 8 Simple Rules actress revealed the details while playing the name game.

While conversing with Hollywood Outbreak, the 31-year-old actress said that she has something in her head as Penny’s last name. The Big Bang Theory star was quick to add that now that her character is married to Leonard Hofstadter, it does not matter anymore. Although, she revealed that the Nebraska’s Penny is now Penny Hofstadter.

Even during her interview at the start of the month with CBS News, Cuoco had hinted she knows her character’s last name from the CBS sitcom. The actress refused to reveal the last name then, and added that she hopes the audience never finds out about Penny’s maiden name.

The popular sitcom actress added that her character’s last name is something personal and it might be a jinx if ever revealed. Kaley said that the show has gone so far without revealing Penny’s maiden name, and if it is made known to everyone then it will feel like the world will explode.

While the actress has resisted revealing the idea of Penny’s last name, she did hint that she might keep her last name as Cook. Cuoco said that she and her boyfriend Karl Cook already call her KC squared.

“I’ve had that handle (normancook) since I started Instagram — way before I met Karl — but when I met him, he thought it was really weird and I said, ‘I had that way before I met you, mister.’ But it is a coincidence. We say KC squared. Wouldn’t it be nice if I could keep that?”

In addition, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are currently busy shooting for The Big Bang Theory Season 11. The actress has further said that the first episode of the upcoming season will answer most of the questions fans have currently. Kaley said that from the start of the season, fans will not be wondering about cliffhangers and will be happy.

The actress added that she would love to be part of the series as long as the show keeps going on. However, she has hinted that she would like to go while the show is doing well.

Meanwhile, the Young Sheldon television series based on the early life of Sheldon Cooper has been received well by the critics. The show aired its first episode on September 25. According to The Daily Beast, the show’s pilot episode is even liked by non-Big Bang Theory fans. The second episode of the spinoff series will release on November 2.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]