‘Mystery Man’ In Duggar Family Photo Triggers Jana Duggar Courtship Talk

Duggar fan forums have been abuzz with talk of a Jana Duggar courtship since last weekend thanks to an image her family shared on their Facebook page.

A young man that many Duggar family fans did not recognize was featured in a photo showing the family at a restaurant. Jana Duggar was seated at the table, leading many to speculate the “mystery man” could be there for her. In addition to her younger siblings, the image also had Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald.

“Probably Jana’s ‘friend’…. they probably sat far apart on purpose. The duggars always do things like that to keep things quiet while the couple is on the ‘just talking’ phase, prior to announcing them as a couple,” one comment on the image reads.

“Who is the new guy? He certainly isn’t a Duggar, or relative, so give the deets on who this mystery man is,” asked one fan, echoing similar thoughts in response to the Duggar family photo.

While it is not known if the courtship rumors have any truth to them, it must be noted that Jana Duggar is often the subject of romantic linkups, more specifically at the present time as she is the only adult Duggar daughter who remains single after Joy-Anna wed Austin Forsyth in May this year.

Fans were also quick to opine about the “mystery man’s” appearance with many comments body-shaming him while suggesting he seems unsuitable for Jana Duggar. A few pointed out that he may not be courting Jana as she was seen sitting nowhere close to him. Soon enough, fans who recognized him revealed the man’s identity.

“For everyone losing their minds trying to figure out who the strange guy is, he’s Caleb Williams. He’s a church friend of the family.”

Unfazed by all the talk about him, Williams posted a witty response to the comments on the Duggar family photo.

“To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out. In the future I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared. Typically our society as a whole frowns upon any color of boxers being exposed in formal style dress. My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure. Thank you everyone for the thoughts and advice!”

Williams, however, did not address courtship rumors in his response.

Jana Duggar has been linked to baseball star Tim Tebow and family friend Lawson Bates in the past. In an interview she gave, along with her sisters, to Crown of Beauty earlier this year, Jana admitted being single was not easy.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along. I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because your [sic] not part of ‘that’ group.”

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]