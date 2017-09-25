‘Dissidia Final Fantasy NT’ Tournaments Planned For New York Comic Con 2017

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT makes its worldwide debut on the PlayStation 4 on January 30, 2018, but Square Enix isn’t waiting until then to give Final Fantasy fans a taste of what the game’s competitive future could be like. Attendees of New York Comic Con this October can sign up to participate in one of two tournaments scheduled to take place during the convention.

NYCC attendees who are not interested in participating in the competition, portions of which will be livestreamed, are also invited to try out the game at the Square Enix booth for the opportunity to win some con-exclusive swag.

Tournaments being held at NYCC are part of the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: Live Fights series. The first “Live Fights” event recently concluded this weekend at SCR 2017 among other prominent fighting game competition series like the Tekken World Tour. On hand to give the play-by-play at the West Coast event were well-known commentators James “Jchensor” Chen and Luis “Rynge” Avila.

The Live Fights are sponsored by Nissin Cup Noodles, and those watching the livestream can enter to win prizes that include a “Nissin Swag Bag” and a digital copy of Dissidia upon its PS4 release. Livestream events are planned to take place on a monthly basis, with the NYCC competition scheduled to begin broadcasting on October 4 at 6 p.m (PST). To tune in and participate, logging in is required at the official website: live.dissidiafinalfantasynt.com.

To learn how to play Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, or just catch a glimpse of the PS4 gameplay, watch the tutorial video below.

