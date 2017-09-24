Adam Levine’s Wife Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Pregnant With Second Baby

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are expecting their second child, and over the weekend, days before the premiere of The Voice Season 13, the model shared an image of her baby bump with her fans and followers on Instagram.

During what appears to have been a birthday party for their first child, 1-year-old Dusty Rose Levine, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo posed alongside one another, with the Victoria’s Secret model showing a slight glimpse of a baby bump in a long black maxi gown.

“We made it once around the sun…. Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids,” Behati Prinsloo wrote in the caption of the image she shared on Saturday, September 23.

In the photo, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo — who tied the knot in Mexico in July of 2014 — were joined by three giant unicorns made out of purple, pink, and blue balloons.

While Adam Levine hasn’t yet shared any photos of his wife’s baby bump or spoken at all of her pregnancy on Instagram, Behati Prinsloo continues to share images of her pregnancy, the first of which featured the model in a bathing suit.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child in September of last year.

Along with Behati Prinsloo’s first announcement of her pregnancy, the model told fans she and Adam Levine were headed for “round two” of parenting, and fans weren’t too surprised. After all, the musician and model have both been vocal about their desires for a large family.

In August of 2014, Adam Levine appeared on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and revealed that he would like to have more kids than what is considered “socially responsible.” He also said, via Us Weekly, that he felt like more of a man after marrying Behati Prinsloo.

As for Prinsloo, she told Diana Madison, via Just Jared, that she has always wanted to have a very big family because she was an only child.

To see more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss tomorrow night’s premiere of The Voice Season 13 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

