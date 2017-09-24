Chelsea Houska Prepares For Second Wedding Amid Adam Lind Drama

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are nearing their one-year wedding anniversary and their second wedding.

Nearly one year after tying the knot during a small ceremony, Houska and DeBoer are preparing to tie the knot for a second time and days ago, the Teen Mom 2 star picked up the wedding gown she was initially planning to get married in before getting pregnant months before her October 2016 ceremony.

On September 23, Chelsea Houska re-tweeted a post on Twitter that included an image of the reality star posing with her wedding dress in a bag and revealed to fans that she was one step closer to her second wedding day.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer initially planned to get married before getting pregnant but at the end of last year, after Houska announced her pregnancy in July, the longtime reality star walked down that aisle at about six months pregnant. Months later, their son Watson Cole arrived.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began their relationship in 2014 and moved in together the following year. Also in 2015, the couple became engaged and after a year-long engagement, they wed in front of a small group of family and friends.

As for Chelsea Houska’s upcoming ceremony, it is hard to say how small or large it will be.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Chelsea Houska will be seen discussing her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind’s alleged drug use during the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which continues tomorrow night.

As a Radar Online report revealed days ago, Houska watches the hardships endured by Maci Bookout on Teen Mom OG and compares Ryan Edwards’ reported use of Xanax to Lind’s rumored struggles. Months ago, Bookout was seen telling her co-stars of her overdose fears for Edwards and her concerns for their son, Bentley. Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska has been expressing her own fears for Lind and their daughter Aubree.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

