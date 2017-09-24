Chicago Bulls’ Kris Dunn Makes An Assist To Curb Crime In Chicago In Canary Home Security Giveaway

New Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn has some lofty shoes to fill. That includes both on the basketball court and off of it. Just a couple of days before he is scheduled to join the Chicago Bulls for the start of NBA training camp, Kris Dunn made his biggest assist thus far in his new city.

With the help of the home security company Canary, Kris Dunn visited Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Paideia Academy located in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Along with ESPN’s Jonathan Hood, Kris Dunn and Canary put together a home security giveaway for 400 Chicago residents. It is a new initiative aptly known as Chicago Safe.

The purpose of Canary and Kris Dunn creating a partnership in Chicago is to allow residents to feel secure in their homes. The home security devices which were handed out to 400 South Shore citizens provided a good first step. The south side-based community is the first of many stops which will be made by Canary.

Canary Home CEO Adam Sager mentions why he chose Chicago first.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can. It’s starting in Chicago because of the need here. There is such as strong need here for Canary. We’re planning to go to other cities as as well. But the first step is listening to the community, finding out what they need and finding out how we can help.”

As the New York-based company is beginning to branch out to other cities, Kris Dunn is the latest of Chicago athletes to help out the inner city.

For Kris Dunn, he is stepping into some lofty shoes as the Chicago Bulls’ guard gets fully acclimated to the city. Teaming up with Canary to give away home security devices in the South Shore community was an ideal fit, given Dunn’s backstory (courtesy of Sports Illustrated).

Kris Dunn tragically lost his mother when he was 9-years-old. He and his older brother John had to fend for themselves for awhile amidst the death of their mother. Kris Dunn and his older brother, John, would eventually endure homelessness.

Kris Dunn found refuge in sports, namely basketball. Dunn would go on to star at Providence during his collegiate years, prior to being drafted No. 5 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2016 NBA draft.

Days leading up to the 2016 NBA draft, there were murmurs that the Chicago Bulls had an interest in Kris Dunn, according to the Chicago Tribune. Once Dunn was taken by the Timberwolves, there were trade discussions between the Bulls and Minnesota, according to SB Nation via The Vertical’s Shams Charania. The Bulls also asked the Timberwolves for Zach LaVine. However, their efforts were rebuffed at the time.

Chicago wanted Zach LaVine and the No. 5 pick, Kris Dunn, sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2016

Ironically, the swap between the Bulls and Timberwolves (courtesy of NBA.com) would take place just a year later and under similar terms.

Kris Dunn did not have the benefit of an abundance of playing time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is something that will change for Dunn with the rebuilding Chicago Bulls. His most recent assist — volunteering at Canary Home’s home security device giveaway, raises expectations beyond the basketball court.

Kris Dunn steps into the place once held by former Bulls’ stars Joakim Noah and Luol Deng. Dunn is no stranger to giving back to the community.

As a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kris Dunn would go out and assist homeless youth (courtesy of NBPA.com) in the area. Dunn can easily relate to children who are displaced. By providing guidance and by sharing his story, Kris Dunn immediately becomes their hero.

Dunn is hoping to fill the role of the hero during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. Dunn hopes to make an impact in the Chicago community.

“I’m just going to be myself. Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, Joakim Noah, and Luol Deng, they made it impactful here because they were their selves. They connected with communities, and they did what they did on the court. I’m not going to fill their shoes, but I’m going to go down the same path as them.”

Kris Dunn began his own path by this past Saturday, days before he scheduled to join the Chicago Bulls for NBA training camp. Dunn’s partnership with Canary appears to be the beginning of something wonderful for impoverished Chicago communities. That includes the South Shore community Dunn visited with Canary.

Kris Dunn is hoping to be the next star for the Chicago Bulls. Dunn also wants to be just as big of a star off the basketball court. Kris Dunn’s story will resonate with not only the citizens of Chicago but throughout the country. Dunn’s South Shore appearance was a giant and necessary step forward.

