‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Winsor Harmon Teases Return Of Thorne Forrester, But With A Twist

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a familiar character will be back on the canvas soon, but the fan-favorite actor who has portrayed this character in the past will not be returning to the role. Winsor Harmon, who has played Thorne Forrester on-and-off since 1996, has shared that he will not be back on B&B.

Winsor Harmon, who returned to Bold and Beautiful briefly over the summer in the role of Thorne Forrester, tweeted out the news to his followers. The actor said that he had just spoken with Brad Bell, head writer and executive producer for the soap. It seems that Bell told Harmon that he had plans to bring Thorne back into the mix of things. Unfortunately, the soap is not looking to utilize Winsor in the role.

Harmon said that he learned that Bold and Beautiful will bring in a recast in the iconic Forrester role. Winsor added that he wishes both the show and the new actor continued success. At this point, it has not been revealed who will be playing Thorne going forward. While Harmon was not the first actor to play Thorne, he is the one-and-only as far as many B&B viewers are concerned and this news is stunning to many throughout the Bold and Beautiful fan universe.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are not happy to hear this news and they aren’t shy about sharing their opinions about it on social media. At this point, no specifics have been released detailing why Bell has decided to bring in a new actor to play Thorne rather than work to bring back Harmon. This Forrester character hasn’t been heavily involved in things in quite some time, so Bell must have something substantial on the horizon if he feels that he needs a new actor is needed.

Will Bold and Beautiful fans accept someone new in this Forrester role? B&B fans aren’t always quick to embrace recasts, as can be seen in the case of Ridge. Thorsten Kaye took over as Ridge in 2013 after Ronn Moss’ departure, and there are still plenty of viewers who have yet to embrace the change. Many will be excited to see Thorne back shaking things up, but the show may have its work cut out for them in gaining acceptance for a recast.

What do you think of the news that The Bold and the Beautiful is bringing Thorne Forrester back, but not with Winsor Harmon in the role?

