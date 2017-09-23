Former Chef Dishes On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Paltry Diet, Cementing Paltrow’s ‘Alternative’ Views

Gwyneth Paltrow is one celebrity that the public seems to love to hate. The 44-year-old mother-of-two has been at the center of more controversy based on her strict “new age” views on diet and health than many celebrities that invite real scandal. Kate McAloon, a chef to the stars, worked for Paltrow and her then- husband, Chris Martin, during the filming of the first Iron Man movie. McAloon made no effort to downplay the incredibly restrictive diet parameters set by Paltrow for her entire household.

“I had a brief from their assistants…they eat nothing. They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables,” McAloon said in an interview with new.com.au.

“When I got there, I was trying to stick to the brief, and I realized as I started adding more ingredients in, they said, ‘Your food is getting better.’ That’s what happens when you eat more than grass.”

The chef has worked for several celebrity couples, including Miranda Kerr, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. She has the rare opportunity to observe the Hollywood elite in their natural habitat, and generally had positive things to say — until it came to Paltrow.

Paltrow has made no secret of her celebration of the “raw food” diet, and strict focus on holistic healing methods. The actress is the founder of Goop, a ‘lifestyle brand’ and newsletter founded in 2008. Goop gave Paltrow a platform to express some of her new age ideas on health and wellness. Unfortunately, it also gave the public a platform to point out just how inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, her ideas could be.

In her July interview with the New York Times, licensed obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter denounced much of the information in Paltrow’s publication. After reading through Goop’s recommendation for protecting against parasites with a goat milk cleanse, Gunter had this to say,

“I’d just write it off as crazy except some people are going to follow this advice and waste a lot of money.”

The doctor went on to debunk the newest health tips involving everything from steaming one’s lady parts to the insertion of a jade egg into the vagina to improve physical intimacy.

“I read the post on Goop, and all I can tell you is it is the biggest load of garbage since vaginal steaming.”

This isn’t the first time that Paltrow has been met with scrutiny over the information being touted in Goop. In 2013, the publication was accused of sexualizing pre-teen girls when it advertised children’s string bikinis. In spite of the mixed reception, the actress-turned-entrepreneur announced her plans to expand Goop as a brand and possible television program last week.

Paltrow has tried to defend herself against criticism, telling CNN Money that she is “close to the common woman.” The interview with McAloon is only the most recent proof that people are still avidly interested in the way that the “other half” lives.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]]