‘Arrow’ Is Bringing Back A Long Lost Character For Season 6 [Photos]

Season 6 of Arrow is finally almost here! Last season ended with the show’s biggest cliffhanger as the majority of characters were stuck on Lian Yu while it exploded. Although we don’t know if all of Team Arrow will be back in action, new promo images reveal one long-lost character will return this season.

According to Movie Pilot, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) is making her comeback as a regular in Season 6. Cassidy played Laurel Lance – who later became the Black Canary – until Season 4 when she met an untimely end. Fans were so upset with Cassidy’s exit that producers decided to bring her back as her character’s doppelganger from Earth 2. Based on the photo, it looks like Siren is still at odds with Oliver (Stephen Amell) as she is shown invading his headquarters with a team of henchmen.

In Season 5, Oliver tried his best to bring out the good in Black Siren. Sadly, it doesn’t look like his efforts paid off. That said, Siren will also have to worry about the Black Canary (Dinah Drake), with whom she exchanged Canary Cries during last season’s finale. There’s no telling who will come out on top when the two canaries duke it out a second time, but we can hope that Siren turns things around before things get too far out of hand.

In addition to Cassidy’s return, Cinema Blend reports that the long-lost Raisa is returning this season. The character, played by Kathleen Gati, was last seen way back in Season 1, and her return could indicate that not everyone got off Lian Yu alive. In fact, it’s possible that Raisa is now helping Oliver raise his son, William. If this is true, then it’s likely that William’s mother, Samantha, did not make it off the island.

As fans might recall, Raisa was a housekeeper for the Queen family and was one of the few people who suspected Oliver was up to something when he returned to the world at the beginning of the show.

Season 6 of Arrow is scheduled to premiere on The CW on October 12, check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by The CW]