‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor – Snoke’s Possible Order 66 And Abeloth Connection Detailed

As the release of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi draws closer, more details about the highly anticipated sequel pile up. This time, intriguing news emerges about who Supreme Leader Snoke is.

Well-known Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory is back at it again with some mind-blowing revelations about the ever-mysterious The Last Jedi villain.

He recently revealed details about the seven-foot ancient Sith’s origin and power based on a source who has proven himself to be credible by supplying early accurate information about Star Wars: Episode 8 that was eventually confirmed by media coverage.

As per the tipster, Snoke is some sort of a Force vampire from the Unknown Regions that was entombed in a Force chamber for thousands of years. He was eventually freed from it, but there is no word on what triggered it until now.

In Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, it was revealed that Snoke has witnessed the rise and fall of the Empire. It is believed that he was nowhere to be seen at that time because he was locked up as it happened.

The tipster speculates, based on the information provided by his source, that what ultimately liberated Snoke from the Force chamber is the death of the Order 66 in Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith.

With many of the Jedi knights biting the dust almost simultaneously, their souls may have been absorbed by Snoke, giving him enough power to not only break free from his prison but also regenerate considerably.

While this allowed the baddie to return to form quicker, Star Wars Theory believes that he is not done and that there is a chance that he will feed on another Force user or Jedi’s life force in Star Wars: Episode 8, which is believed to be that of Leia or Luke.

It could also be Obi-Wan, whose story is set to be interwoven with The Last Jedi and the third film in the trilogy as reported by Star Wars News Net. With the horrors Snoke can do, including possibly devouring a Force ghost to satiate his appetite, he is shaping up to be much more horrifying than Emperor Palpatine and could be responsible for the ultimate end of Obi-Wan or even Leia.

With this kind of ability, it is now speculated that Snoke is a version of the Abeloth, a character delved into Star Wars books now considered non-canon. The Abeloth was known as the Bringer of Chaos who was once an agent of good, but in her desire to be immortal like her family, chose a path that corrupted her being.

She was imprisoned and could only be freed if the “current” of the Force changes, such as the deaths of those sensitive to it. Snoke sounds a lot like the Abeloth with the Order 66 connection considered, and many are thinking she will be brought back to canon in Star Wars: Episode 8 albeit in the form of the First Order leader.

For now, of course, this is all speculation. With no evidence to corroborate any of this, fans are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]