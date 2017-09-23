WWE ‘No Mercy’ 2017 Rumors: 3 Possible Surprises That Will Shock The WWE Universe & Alter Future Storylines

WWE No Mercy 2017 is almost here with action-packed matches that are worthy of the main event at WrestleMania. The current four biggest stars of the WWE will be seen at the upcoming event. The PPV will be live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 24.

On paper, the match card for No Mercy 2017 looks pretty good, even better than past few PPVs. WWE officials have taken great care in developing the storylines over the past few weeks. Going into the event, the feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns looks legit, whereas both Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar have taken their rivalry to the next level.

The success of No Mercy 2017 is essential for WWE considering the fall in ratings in the last few weeks. With John Cena and Brock Lesnar scheduled to go on a break, WWE will leave no stone unturned to surprise the audiences and continue the momentum on Monday Night RAW. Here are possible surprises that could shock the WWE Universe.

Jason Jordon Wins the Intercontinental Championship

Jason Jordan won the six-pack challenge to become the No.1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He has received a slow and consistent push over the past few weeks. The officials are trying hard to change the narrative and his storyline as Kurt Angle’s son.

WWE rumors suggest that there is a possibility that Jason Jordan will emerge victorious at No Mercy 2017, as reported by Bleacher Report. Hardy Boyz who do not have any match on the card, but have a beef with Miztourage could come to his aid.

WWE has invested substantial time and efforts in pushing Jordan, and his victory could expedite the process. After competing against the likes of Finn Balor, John Cena, and Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan appears to be poised for bigger things.

Roman Reigns Loses To John Cena

It is widely speculated that Roman Reigns will win against John Cena. The argument being made is that the only way Reigns can get more credibility and acceptance as a face is by defeating John Cena cleanly.

WWE accepted the same to happen after Roman Reigns’ victory over The Undertaker. However, that did not turn out as planned. It is worth considering that Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is a WrestleMania level match, and if Roman Reigns win now, the rivalry is pretty much done.

However, if Roman Reigns loses at No Mercy 2017, WWE will have an opportunity to continue this storyline when John Cena returns after his hiatus. Reigns and Cena are WWE’s topmost polarised stars capable of pulling in audiences. Will WWE officials go for around two of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena?

Brock Lesnar Defeats Braun Strowman

WWE rumors over the past few weeks have revealed that Brock Lesnar will not be seen for the rest of 2017. The ideal scenario for WWE is to put the title on a full-timer like Braun Strowman who has been one of the best superstars this year.

Brock Lesnar has been depicted as the underdog until now. Lesnar turning the tide will be a good surprise for the WWE Universe. Braun Strowman has been projected as an unstoppable monster, and there is no doubt that the match will go to the extreme.

It is rumored that WWE officials are keen on Roman Reigns to be the guy who dethrones Brock Lesnar. So, rather than Lesnar disappearing due to his contract, it makes sense to have him destroyed and sent away on a stretcher while still holding the title.

WWE Fans, who do you think will win at No Mercy 2017?

