“It’s Fake,” Tyga Says of Photo of Him Claiming To Be Kylie’s Baby Daddy

The world went crazy when news broke that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby.

The Life of Kylie star has been in a relationship with Scott since April and they are expecting a baby girl in February. The soon-to-be-parents are ecstatic, as well as their friends who were already informed by the couple. They are definitely excited and are not hiding it from their loved ones.

Sources close to the makeup mogul revealed that Jenner is ‘surprised but happy’ with the pregnancy news. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly supportive and excited to add a new member to the famous family. Being around kids is not new to the youngest Jenner as she has been around Kourtney’s, Tyga’s and Kim’s kids. She might have some practice already and will not be all too overwhelmed with the coming of the baby.

In TMZ‘s ambush interview with Tyga, the rapper was asked about the alleged snap he posted claiming that he is the father of Kylie’s unborn baby. Tyga allegedly captioned an article regarding Jenner’s pregnancy news with “Hell nah thats my kid” and then deleted it.

Tyga responded with “It’s fake,” shutting down rumors about it. Aside from his response about the snap, he remained silent all throughout the interview.

Previously, in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie asks her parents Caitlyn what age is the most suitable to have kids. Caitlyn responds with the age 30 and Kylie disagrees with her and says that it is too late.

There is also a wild rumor circulating that Kylie could be her older sister Kim’s surrogate. The fans came up with this theory because Kim is expecting her third child in January and it is not too far off from Kylie’s estimated delivery date.

Meanwhile, not everyone is happy with the pregnancy news. Some fans expressed their disappointment with their idol because according to them, Kylie is way too young and she should still be celebrating her youth. They say that the social media influencer should enjoy her youth and not be taking care of kids.

Whether or not the rumors are true, Kylie’s soon-to-be child is pretty much already way wealthier and more famous than any of us.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation coming from Kylie Jenner’s party yet.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]