Priscilla Presley On Her October 29 Show In New York, New Elvis Projects, And Working On ‘The Naked Gun’

As a result of being married to one of music’s top performers of all time, Priscilla Presley was first thrust into the spotlight in the early 1960s. In the 50-plus years since, Priscilla Presley has found success as a businesswoman, an actress, an author, and a philanthropist. Notably, it was Presley who, while heading up Elvis Presley Enterprises, built Graceland into one of America’s top tourist attractions.

Priscilla Presley has continued to work on Elvis-related projects in recent years. If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was released in 2015, and 2016 delivered The Wonder of You, while HBO currently has an Elvis documentary in the works. Presley is currently touring the world with her Elvis & Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley – An Open Conversation show. The tour — which includes an October 29 stop at New York’s NYCB Theatre at Westbury, beyond upcoming stops in Canada and Australia — promises to be full of stories never before heard publicly.

To learn more about An Evening with Priscilla Presley, I had the opportunity to have some questions answered by Ms. Presley via e-mail. Tour dates and more information on upcoming projects related to Priscilla Presley can be found on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

Your upcoming show in Westbury is being described as An Evening with Priscilla Presley. How would you describe the show? Will anyone be on-stage with you?

Priscilla Presley: Yes, I’ll have a moderator on stage with me. He will pretty much take me on a journey with my life. He will ask questions as we go that come to mind. Also, I will answer questions from the audience.

Where did the idea for this show come from?

Priscilla Presley: I’m at a time in my life where I feel comfortable talking about my life. Plus, with all the books that have been written about Elvis, so very few are factual. Most are altered, stories heard from people who never knew Elvis well, made up stories, half-truths, etc. I feel a need to clear much of it up.

In general, is there something you wish more people knew about Elvis?

Priscilla Presley: You’ll hear it at Elvis & Priscilla: An Evening with Priscilla Presley!

A lot of people are fans of yours because of your work in the Naked Gun movies. Were those as fun to film as it looks like?

Priscilla Presley: So much fun. Working with Leslie Nielsen and the Zucker brothers never felt like work. Going to the set was like a kid going to the playground. It was one of the most uplifting times in my life. The cast, crew, producers, and production team couldn’t have been nicer or more friendly on all three of the films.

What about The Adventures of Ford Fairlane? That was another star-studded movie where you were able to show your comedic side…

Priscilla Presley: Ford Fairlane was a different comedy altogether. I wish I could say I had fun on that set. It was a bit serious and so much was going on. That was not my best work.

Is there a professional project of yours that you are most proud of?

Priscilla Presley: One of them is the two Elvis albums, If I Can Dream — which went triple platinum — and the Wonder of You album, both with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which I executive produced. The second is the HBO documentary The Searcher, possibly to be released in February 2018, which I also executive produced. It will, I believe, be the definitive story of Elvis’ journey in his phenomenal music career. And another in the making.

Your autobiography came out over 30 years ago. Do you have any plans of updating it? Writing another memoir?

Priscilla Presley: I would say, I’m in the process of actually thinking about it.

When not busy with your career, which I know includes a lot of charity work, how do you like to spend your free time?

Priscilla Presley: I love spending time with my family, my friends, my animals and time alone, which is rare.

What was the last concert you attended for fun?

Priscilla Presley: I went to see Queen with Adam Lambert. It was crazy good. What a great escape from the real world.

Do you have a favorite restaurant in New York?

Priscilla Presley: Whenever I go to New York, I try and go to one of my favorites for years, Nello. I prefer smaller, more intimate restaurants with a nice ambiance and, of course, a good menu.

