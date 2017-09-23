Kylie Baby Drama: Tyga Claims He’s The Father Of Kylie’s Unborn Baby, Timeline Might Support His Claim

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy was only public for a few hours when the first baby drama hit — a claim by ex-boyfriend Tyga that he is the real father of the unborn child.

On Friday evening, word leaked that the 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. As the news spread around the internet, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend chimed in with his opinion on the paternity of the unborn girl.

In a screenshot taken from Tyga’s Snapchat page, the 25-year-old rapper claimed that Travis Scott wasn’t the father at all.

“Hell nah thats my kid,” Tyga wrote in a post that was soon deleted, though People magazine was able to save for posterity.

Tyga finished his caption with a series of devil-faced emojis, which many took as a sign that he was simply stirring the pot rather than making a legitimate claim.

But the timeline of Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s relationship and break-up added a bit more drama to his claim. The couple, who dated on and off for years, split for good in April.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott's child https://t.co/1yBZSnOh7V pic.twitter.com/yi5tZV4JNY — Complex (@Complex) September 22, 2017

Sources have told People magazine that Kylie Jenner’s due date would be around February, meaning that she conceived late in April or early in May. If Travis Scott is the father of Kylie’s baby, it would mean that they conceived at the very start of their relationship. As Seventeen noted, the two were first publicly connected in April and started dating around that time, but there was no clarity as to when the relationship with Tyga ended and the one with Travis Scott began.

There were rumors back in June that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had gotten engaged, sparked when the two were spotted wearing matching diamond rings. Those reports were later quashed, with sources saying they just liked the jewelry, but some now believe that the two may have been celebrating the news that Kylie was pregnant.

It’s not clear yet if Tyga was being legitimate with his claim that he is the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby. Since deleting his Snapchat claim, the rapper has been very quiet on social media. Kylie has also yet to publicly address her baby news, either.

