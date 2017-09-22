John Cena & Charlotte Flair Just Made The List For WWE, But Not Chris Jericho’s

WWE superstars John Cena and Charlotte Flair have recently found themselves as the only WWE stars placed on a special list. The two professional wrestling stars are known for their body of work in the ring including many high-profile matches. They’re also being recognized for their body of work, literally, or at least the healthy attitude that keeps them at the top of their craft. Both Cena and Flair are known for the being in tip-top shape for all the high-flying and powerful moves or spots they need to perform for fans. Now they’re being recognized with other world-class athletes for that.

A freshly-published list of the best men’s and women’s athletes today has been unveiled by Sports Illustrated. “The SI 50 Fittest” features a total of 50 athletes, ranked from No. 50 to No. 1 in terms of their overall level of fitness. The publication ranks WWE’s John Cena at No. 24 on the list and mention that he has squatted nearly double his body weight. It’s also said that Cena holds the record for most WWE Championship reigns at 13 total. He’s vying to beat the all-time record for championship reigns held by Ric Flair, though, and his fitness has helped him continue to compete over the years.

Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte Flair appears on the female athlete’s list. She’s ranked at No. 29 on the women’s list. SI noted how Charlotte, real name Ashley Flier, has been involved in sports for years, competing in gymnastics, cheerleading, basketball, swimming, diving, ballet and more. The list’s paragraph calls her “an all-around athlete” who “goes all-in on workouts so she can perform in the ring.” She outranks notable women’s athletes such as NASCAR’s Danica Patrick, WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, and tennis star Sloane Stephens.

One could say that plenty of WWE superstars put in a lot of time in the gym to make sure they’re ready to go in ring. In particular, John Cena has shown that he has an impressive amount of strength and has continued with that as he moves past age 40. He’s bounced back from injuries in quicker time than most humans do. Some people might even compare him to “The Rock” in terms of that chiseled physique and Hollywood movie star look. Among the male athletes that John Cena ranks ahead of on SI‘s list are NBA stars Kawhi Leonard and Blake Griffin, as well as New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge. Cena will put his physique to the true test in the ring when he faces Roman Reigns this Sunday at the WWE’s No Mercy pay-per-view.

As far as Charlotte Flair, she’s yet to suffer the injury bug and is known as one of the best in the ring for the women’s division right now. She’ll be challenging Natalya for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship at WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view next month. She’s already been through plenty of physically-demanding matches with Sasha Banks, as the two actually headlined the same pay-per-view inside the cage last year. Expect more to come from Charlotte as she continues to devote herself to staying on top of her competition by staying in peak physical shape.

The full Sports Illustrated list of 50 best women’s and men’s athletes can be seen here at SI.com.

