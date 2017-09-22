Kelly Ripa Shares Touching Tribute To Honor Mother-In-Law’s Birthday Before Sharing Funny Throwback With Hubby

Kelly Ripa may have just proven that she’s the best daughter-in-law on the planet after taking to her Instagram account to share heartfelt birthday wishes to her mother-in-law, along with a series of photos.

The 46-year-old is no stranger to sharing the family love on her popular social media account. As the Inquisitr reported back in August, Kelly shared a beautiful family photo while her and her crew were on vacation in Mexico. A few weeks later, the Inquisitr reported that the Live host shared another special family photo, this time of her youngest son, Joaquin, on his first day of high school.

And yesterday, Ripa gave her 1.6 million Instagram fans a peek at more family photos. The first post was a tribute to Mark Consuelos’ mother, Camilla Consuelos, on her special day. Kelly wished a happy birthday to her “incredible” mother-in-law and said that the message was sent with “so much love.” She ended the post with a ton of cake and confetti emojis.

The first in the series of photos shows a selfie of Kelly and Camilla. The next photo shows Camilla with a very young Mark Consuelos and his sister blowing out candles on a birthday cake. The other two photos show throwbacks of Camilla with her grandchildren, while the last picture in the series is a glam photo of Camilla, her husband Saul Consuelos, and their daughter.

Fans of Ripa took time to comment on the heartfelt photo tribute, with some wishing Camilla a happy birthday and others commenting on how good-looking she is.

“Wow, she is very pretty. No wonder Mark is so handsome!”

“Happy birthday Mrs. Consuelos!! I hope you had a wonderful day!!!” another fan chimed in.

And Ripa must have been inspired while looking through old photos to post because later, she surprised fans with another photo, this time a throwback of her and her husband. The adorable photo shows a young Mark and Kelly at what appears to be a premiere or event. Consuelos looks very dapper in a suit, while Kelly is wearing a red dress with messy hair. The caption on the photo is just as good as the photo itself.

“#tbt 1996 UM………..WHY?”

Just like the post of her mother-in-law, Ripa’s army of fans made sure to comment on Kelly’s most recent picture.

“Omg he was and still is hot! And you are just as precious as ever,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“What the heck… You 2 look the same now. OMG…thats amazing..well done you both,” another chimed in.

When the mother of three wasn’t busy posting photos to her Instagram page, she was making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night with co-host Ryan Seacrest. E! Online reports that Ripa’s longtime friend Andy Cohen and Seacrest went head-to-head in a competition to see who knew Kelly better.

“A friendship is very deep, but a co-host-ship is like a marriage—minus the banging, unless you’re Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski,” Andy joked before winning the competition by one point.

You can catch Kelly on Live with Kelly and Ryan weekday mornings on ABC.

