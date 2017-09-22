Meghan Markle To Change Full Name When She Marries Harry, Will She Be The New Princess Of Wales?

Meghan Markle may just be the next Princess of Wales. According to reports, the Suits actress has to change her full name if and when she marries Prince Harry. Though there isn’t a royal engagement yet, rumors are rife that Prince Harry and Meghan are headed towards the altar.

If this is the case, then Meghan Markle should be ready to drop her screen name, the identity she’s worked so hard to build up as an actress for the past 15 years. According to Mirror, protocol dictates that a woman marrying into the British Royal Family should take a new, more formal name upon marriage. This was certainly the case when Kate Middleton wed Prince William in 2011. Kate, as she was commonly called, became officially known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

So what will Meghan Markle be called? Just like Kate Middleton, the 36-year-old actress could still keep her nickname for informal situations. However, she is expected to use her given name in formal engagements and official records. Since Meghan is born as Rachel Meghan Markle, it is believed that she would be styled as “Her Royal Highness Rachel, Princess of Wales.”

This title was last bestowed upon Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mother. Kate Middleton skipped the title because Queen Elizabeth styled Prince William as Duke of Cambridge upon their wedding. Currently, the title is technically held by Camilla Parker Bowles as Prince Charle’s wife. However, she opted to use her husband’s second title and is known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Because the title “Princess of Wales” is hugely associated with the late Princess Diana, there will be an immense pressure on whoever takes on the title next. Could Meghan be the one?

Of course, Prince Harry could also be given other titles once he’s married as per royal tradition. According to Express, Harry is tipped to be made the Duke of Sussex. In this case, Meghan could also skip the “Princess of Wales” style and be known as Rachel, Duchess of Sussex. Coincidentally, Rachel is also the name of Meghan’s character in Suits.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been dating for almost 18 months now. Even though the two are living in different continents, their relationship seems to be getting more serious. It was previously reported that the Hollywood star has already met–and charmed–Queen Elizabeth. Likewise, Prince Harry is said to also have met Meghan’s family.

In the October issue of Vanity Fair, Meghan finally confirmed her royal romance and gushed about her real-life prince charming. She adorably called Prince Harry her “boyfriend,” and said that he has been a strong support amid the media firestorm she’s received since they started dating.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours.”

Royal watchers can expect to see more pictures of the couple together in the coming days as Prince Harry has just arrived in Toronto, Canad for his Invictus Games charity. Meghan is in the same city filming Suits.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for CIROC Vodka]