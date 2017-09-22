‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dillon’s Exit Storyline, How Robert Palmer Watkins Leaves ‘GH’

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Dillon’s (Robert Palmer Watkins) days on GH are numbered. Watkins recently revealed on Twitter that he will remain at work until the end of October. It is not yet clear whether his contract will then be changed to that of a recurring role. Fans are worried about what this will mean ‘Killon’ and their relationship. Will Dillon and Kiki (Hayley Erin) be able to hang onto their love?

Dillon and Kiki have been spending a lot less time together since Hayley decided to put everything into becoming a doctor. Kiki is determined not to be distracted in pursuing her medical degree. Dillon supports her dreams but they’re both finding the situation strenuous. General Hospital spoilers for September 29, state that Dillon will feel very threatened by a situation possibly caused by Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva). Dillon may feel that lately she only carries Dr. Bensch’s best interests at heart. General Hospital spoilers also state that Dillon may even be in trouble with the doctor for taking Kiki away from an emergency situation. He may feel that Dillon is holding her back from her training and he may let Dillon know that he doesn’t appreciate him interfering with his student.

Raised money for @CFKNY on Friday with the one and only @HayleyErin Great organization helping families with sick kids @GeneralHospital #gh pic.twitter.com/iOadzHGukG — RobertPalmerWatkins (@Robertpwatkins) September 21, 2017

General Hospital spoilers indicate that this may lead to a confrontation between Dr. Bensch and Dillon. Dillon may even get physical and throw a punch, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Dillon’s sixth sense also may be telling him that Dr. Bensch wants a little more from Kiki than is appropriate, and that may make him even more protective over her. On the other hand, he may also believe that Kiki has some type of adulation for her mentor and that that is the underlying reason why she never wants to disappoint him.

Of course, the last thing Kiki wants is for Dillon to put her student-teacher relationship with Dr. Bensch at risk because he has really been an outstanding teacher. Either way, the lack of time with Kiki and the underlying weird relationship between her and her mentor, may see Dillon fleeing Port Charles. Do you think Kiki’s relationship with Dr. Bensch will ruin her romance with Dillon?

