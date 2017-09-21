‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Crashes Car On Way Home From 16-Hour Day On Set

Riverdale star KJ Apa was involved in a late-night car wreck after working a 16-hour day on the show’s set in Canada. Apa reportedly fell asleep at the wheel after a long day on the set of the CW drama as he made his 45-minute commute to his hotel in Vancouver. The 20-year-old actor was not seriously injured, but the passenger side of his rental car was destroyed after he slammed into a light pole, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Apa was released from the hospital with no serious injuries, but the crash was serious enough to total the car.

Insiders told the Hollywood Reporter that Riverdale producers often require shoots that go into the early morning hours. The actors on the CW show provide their own transportation to and from the set. KJ Apa, who plays lead character Archie Andrews on the soapy series based on Archie Comics, was alone in the car, but his co-star Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on the series, originally planned to ride with KJ but had a change of plans at the last minute. Sprouse has now reportedly hit up the Riverdale powers-that-be to consider providing transportation to cast members who work long hours on the show.

In addition to Riverdale, Warner Bros. TV films several shows in Vancouver and the policy is that actors must provide their own transportation to work, with the stipulation that if they feel it is unsafe to drive, WBTV will foot the bill if they call a taxi or stay in a hotel near the set. KJ Apa reportedly did not request transportation or inform anyone that he was too tired to drive.

KJ Apa’s crash has some people close to Riverdale production up in arms. A show source told THR the young cast members on the show are worked from morning to night. “Someone’s going to die,” a dire insider said.

Warner Bros. TV had no comment on KJ Apa’s crash when contacted by Deadline, nor did Apa’s agency UTA, but the accident once again highlights safety concerns on movie and TV sets.

In July, stuntman John Bernecker fell to his death from a balcony on the set of The Walking Dead, and in August professional motorcycle racer Joi “SJ” Harris was involved in a fatal crash on the set of Deadpool 2, which was also filming in Vancouver at the time. In the aftermath of KJ Apa’s car wreck, Riverdale production has continued as scheduled.

Riverdale returns to the CW Oct. 11.

