Audrina Patridge Divorce: Corey Bohan Violates Restraining Order After Divorce Filings, Reports Claim

The Hills star, Audrina Patridge, has filed for divorce from professional BMX dirt bike rider, Corey Bohan, according to her rep, as reported by People. Patridge reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against Corey on Monday, September 18. The restraining order was granted by a California judge.

On Wednesday, Audrina proceeded with divorce filings which followed an alleged domestic violence incident, according to TMZ.

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Audrina Patridge claims Corey violated the restraining order she got against him just one day after she obtained it.

After Audrina got the restraining order, the very next day he showed up at her doorstep, refused to leave and proceeded to install a total of five video cameras inside the house. According to TMZ, when she told him to leave she says he called her a “f****** c***.”

During a heated altercation, Bohan, 35, allegedly said the reality star was “f***** up” because of her childhood. When Audrina began recording video of Bohan’s outburst, he allegedly yelled, “Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce.” The incident is cited in court documents, TMZ claims.

The police did respond but it’s unclear if any action was taken.

Since 2008, Patridge and Bohan have been together on and off and have had conflict within their relationship, according to E! News.

The former Laguna Beach alum and Corey share a 15-month-old daughter named, Kirra Max. As per TMZ, Audrina wants primary physical and legal custody of Kirra. It was also reported that she would rather nix any request for spousal support from Corey.

“Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time.”

In addition to this, it has been reported that Audrina wants an order that would prohibit Bohan from taking Kirra to Australia. After they were engaged, Patridge and Corey welcomed Kirra into the world.

A second source revealed to Us Weekly that in regards to the alleged domestic violence allegations, “Corey is denying everything…”

The 32-year-old Hills alum and Corey are not living together at the moment, the source claims.

“They are not living together right now. Audrina and Corey were at court yesterday.”

According to Us Weekly, the couple attempted to get through their rocky relationship. The couple had been married for less than a year.

“Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning… They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her [Kirra Max].”

A source tells Us Weekly that giving birth to Kirra has shifted Patridge’s perspective.

“Motherhood has changed Audrina in the sense that that is her No. 1 first love… She’s enamored with her daughter.”

Bohan, who is Australian, proposed in Orange County, California, at the Summit House. Audrina recalled the events that led up to her proposal.

“Corey dropped to his knee and said, ‘We have been together for many years now and I love you more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with you – will you marry me?’… I was in shock and kind of didn’t even hear him,” she said. “But I said ‘yes!'”

Patridge also shared photos of the couple after the proposal on her blog. Audrina also included enlarged shots of her engagement ring, which Bohan had custom made in Australia.

Patridge got married to Cohan in November of 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. There were about 100 of their closest family and friends in attendance.

The divorce news comes as a surprise to fans as the family has appeared happy and united in Instagram photos as recently as August.

A separate source close to the couple said Audrina and Corey were driven apart by their differences.

“Audrina is an incredible mother and loving person and it’s unfortunate it’s come to this… They just come from different family cultures with different ways of seeing things.”

Parents-to-be, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt recently spoke about potential play dates with The Hills co-stars and their little ones. The play dates are more of a reality now that Audrina’s daughter just turned 1-years-old, WhitneyPort is now the proud mom to Sonny Rosenman, and Lauren Conrad recently gave birth to her first child, Liam. Kristin Cavallari, has three little ones of her own: a son Camden, 4, and Jaxon, 3, as well as daughter Saylor, 1.

Audrina and Corey have yet to make a public comment on their split.

