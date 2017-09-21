NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins To Cavs Trade May Convince LeBron James To Stay, According To Analyst

DeMarcus Cousins has been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors this offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged as his top trade destination and an analyst believes acquiring the New Orleans Pelicans superstar may convince LeBron James not to leave his “home” for the second time.

Since losing in the 2017 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers faced a crazy offseason. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and may also lose their main man, LeBron James, in the summer of 2018. Multiple reports claimed that “The King” will opt out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent and join the Los Angeles Lakers.

The acquisition of the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick is expected to help the Cavaliers speed up the rebuilding process if James really leaves for the second time. However, Cleveland isn’t giving up on James that easily. Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman revealed in an interview with Amico Hoops that they are keeping all options open, including pulling another blockbuster trade involving the Nets’ pick.

Not only the Nets’ pick but the Cavaliers are also willing to trade Iman Shumpert and their own 2018 first-rounder. With the current assets they have, the Cavaliers are in a strong position to acquire another superstar. One of their potential trade targets is DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently listed five ways to keep LeBron James in Cleveland long-term and explained why trading for DeMarcus Cousins can help them convince him to stay.

DeMarcus Cousins is a name that’s sure to resurface over and over again. The three-time All-Star’s New Orleans Pelicans aren’t making the playoffs in that loaded West, and his upcoming free agency should scare them into at least listening to offers leading up to the trade deadline. James appears to be a big Boogie fan, as he referred to Cousins in January as “the best big man in our game.”

Despite losing Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers are still considered as a legitimate title contender and expected to dominate the Eastern Conference in the 2017-18 NBA season. However, beating the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series remains a big question for the last season’s runner-up.

DeMarcus Cousins may have an on-court attitude but there is no doubt that he can help the Cavaliers defeat the Warriors. Cousins is an incredible reinforcement on both ends of the floor, giving the Cavaliers another rebounder, rim protector, and floor-spacer. Playing alongside LeBron James could help “Boogie” control his emotion and improve his maturity.

As of now, the DeMarcus Cousins to Cleveland trade isn’t expected to happen before the start of the 2017-18 NBA season. The Pelicans must be eyeing to see if their current roster stands a chance in the deep Western Conference. If Cousins and Anthony Davis fails to show good chemistry, expect the Pelicans to make “Boogie” available on the trading block.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]