Kailyn Lowry Finally Chooses A Name For Baby Lo

Kailyn Lowry, who gave birth to her newest bundle of joy in early August, has finally chosen a name for him. The mother-of-three has previously been referring to her youngest son as Baby Lo, as she found it incredibly difficult to pick a suitable moniker for the infant. The Teen Mom 2 star was clear that throughout her pregnancy, she was unable to pick a name, and that she would wait the full legal amount of time she was allowed in order to name her son.

Kailyn Lowry told fans in a series of Snapchats that she had finally picked out a name for her son, but that she is still hiding it from the public. It was previously reported that a hoax made its way around the internet stating that the new child’s name was Murphy Nixon, however, Kail has denied that this is the case.

According to the Teen Mom 2 star, she and her friend, Bone Estrada, went to the hospital and ended up putting Kail’s top choices for her son into a bag. The names were drawn from the bag, and Kailyn Lowry has revealed that her top choice was picked. Although she hasn’t revealed what that choice is, she has let her fans know his name is neither Murphy Nixon, nor Benji. The latter name is one that her friend Bone was rooting for.

The MTV star will be doing a big reveal in the next few days, and has stated she is customizing some of her son’s apparel and blankets with his new name on it. It is unclear if Kailyn Lowry consulted with the father of the baby, Chris Lopez, on the name for their baby.

Kailyn Lowry shocked Teen Mom 2 fans when she announced her pregnancy earlier this year. The mother-of-three had recently divorced her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, after declaring that she did not want any more children. She later clarified that she meant that she did not want more children with Javi.

The father of Kail’s baby is her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, who she had a brief relationship with after her divorce from her ex, Javi Marroquin.

