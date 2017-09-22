‘Iron Man 4’ Not Happening? Robert Downey, Jr. Gives Confusing Response About Fourth Installment

Iron Man 4 has definitely maintained its mystery. As if the lack of updates is not enough, Robert Downey, Jr. has been confusing fans with his interviews. One minute the Hollywood superstar confirms that the fourth installment of his solo Marvel film is totally happening, the next minute he’s giving fans the reason to doubt that it will ever happen.

After Robert Downey, Jr. confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that Iron Man 4 is happening, nothing much was said about the Marvel superhero film. With the lack of updates, rumors regarding the plans and cancellation of the fourth installment have started to make its rounds on the internet.

There have been so many whispers and speculations regarding Iron Man 4. There were even talks that Robert Downey, Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) will be lending his famous suit to another Avenger. But the most popular prediction was for everyone’s favorite, genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist to mentor a young girl named Riri Williams. However, the one important thing that has never been mentioned was the film’s official release date.

Robert Downey, Jr. hesitantly told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2014 that Iron Man 4 is already a done deal. When asked whether there will be a fourth installment of the Marvel superhero film, the 52-year-old actor started out by talking about other Marvel films but eventually said “Yes” when the talk show host repeated her question about Iron Man 4.

However, Robert Downey, Jr. gave a different answer about the possibility of Iron Man 4 last year. The actor seemingly had a change of heart regarding the fourth installment of the popular superhero, saying that Captain America: Civil War was his “little ‘Iron Man 4.'”

Recently, Robert Downey, Jr. revealed in an interview that he is ready to hang up his popular red-and-gold metal suit.

This is definitely not the first time that the 52-year-old actor has wanted out from the blockbuster Marvel films. Robert Downey, Jr. shared that the only reason why he kept doing his iconic role was because of the fans. If he had it his way, he would choose to move on from his famous character before it gets “embarrassing.”

