‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Is Not Going Anywhere Despite Exit Rumors Due To Alleged Frail Condition

Mark Harmon’s health instantly became a hot topic after the fans noticed that the beloved actor was looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14. As if concerns about his condition are not enough, rumors about him leaving the action police procedural television series have started to swirl as well. Despite earlier claims, the Hollywood superstar is definitely not going anywhere.

Although a lot of people know Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) for being a television and film actor, the 66-year-old star actually started his career as an athlete, so being healthy and fit is almost second nature to him. So when fans saw him looking thinner than usual, there is a high chance that it’s just because he is getting older.

Despite allegedly looking frail in the previous season, Mark Harmon is back to reprise his iconic role in NCIS Season 15. Whether the actor is having some health issues or not, it seems that he will not allow it to hinder himself from doing what he loves to do, which is acting.

For now, it is safe to say that Mark Harmon is very much a part of NCIS Season 15. However, viewers will just have to wait and see if the Certain Prey actor will be actively filming like in the previous installments.

Meanwhile, Mark Harmon has previously revealed to Men’s Fitness that he was never out of shape when he was younger. Even though he can no longer do all of his routines before, the NCIS Season 15 actor is still keeping himself as active and as healthy as possible.

In fact, Mark Harmon shared that Pilates was actually much harder than he expected. Although he used to do some extreme workouts during his earlier years, the A-list actor revealed that doing Pilates is actually “twice as hard.”

Even though fans have previously suggested that the actor should take a break and get his healthy self back first, there is certainly no time for Mark Harmon to take their advice because the hit CBS series is launching very soon.

NCIS Season 15 will return on September 26, Tuesday, at 8/7c.

