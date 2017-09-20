Melissa Gorga Dishes On ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Melissa Gorga and the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are returning to Bravo TV next month for the eighth season of the show and during a new interview, Gorga revealed what fans should expect.

“I think it is a lot like the old Real Housewives of New Jersey with the drama, lot of drama,” Melissa Gorga explained to OK! Magazine, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on September 20.

As Melissa Gorga explained, she believed that fans of the series were missing some of the show’s drama during the past couple of seasons but during Season 8, she and the cast reportedly returned to their old ways. In fact, at one point during the trailer for the new season, Melissa Gorga’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, who is the only remaining original housewife of the show, is seen flipping a chair.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Teresa Giudice made waves during the show’s first season when she flipped a table during an argument with her co-star, Danielle Staub.

While Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub didn’t end the first couple of seasons of the show on the best note, they ultimately reconciled in late 2016 and earlier this year, Staub rejoined the cast to film Season 8.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have dealt with their fair share of issues on The Real Housewives of New Jersey but after Giudice was sentenced to time behind bars years ago, the two women put their differences aside for the sake of their family.

Since then, Gorga and Giudice have remained on good terms and earlier this year, along with Giudice’s brother and Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, they opened a new restaurant in New Jersey, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza.

Melissa Gorga married Teresa Giudice’s brother in 2004 and the couple shares three children together.

To see more of Melissa Gorga and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, and new cast member Margaret Josephs, tune into the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

