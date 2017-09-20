NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 3 Movers & Shakers Include Falcons, Broncos, & Packers

It was another interesting week in professional football, and the NFL power rankings 2017 Week 3 edition reflects that. Several NFL teams were able to get major statement wins early in the season. Some teams suffered surprising losses while other teams bounced back from disappointing opening losses. Some of the teams making moves up or down among the best teams in the league right now include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons. Here’s a look at the latest Top 10 power rankings for the NFL with Week 3 games on the way.

During Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season, fans saw an early possible preview of the NFC Playoffs, and at the very least, an early measuring stick for two of the NFC’s best squads. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers, just like they did in the NFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Due to the big win, Matt Ryan and the Falcons moved to a 2-0 start for their latest season as they try to make their path toward a return to the Super Bowl. As ESPN reported in their latest NFL rankings, that dominant win helped the Falcons take over the top spot in the top 10 jumping up from the No. 7 spot the week prior. The loss on the road also dropped Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to 1-1 and from No. 2 down to No. 6.

In another big game, the Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys. That game showed just how good Denver’s defense in as they came away with a one-sided 42-17 victory. Quarterback Trevor Siemian had a great day, throwing for 231 yards and four touchdowns in the game to help lead his team to the win at home. That victory gave Denver one of the biggest boosts of any team in the power rankings, moving them up from No. 15 to the No. 7 spot. Meanwhile, Dallas dropped several spots down the list from No. 5 to No. 8 for Week 3. The Cowboys were a team that dominated the top of the rankings for a long stretch of the 2016 NFL season, so Dallas fans are hoping they’ll turn things around after this recent loss.

Our run defense yielded just one rushing first down in #DALvsDEN, the fewest by the #Cowboys in five seasons.https://t.co/jK11T7562f — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 18, 2017

Below is the latest top 10 heading into the upcoming games for Week 3, which begin Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Power Rankings Top 10 (Week 3)

Atlanta Falcons 2-0 (No. 7) Kansas City Chiefs 2-0 (No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 2-0 (No. 1) New England Patriots 1-1 (No. 4) Oakland Raiders 2-0 (No. 6) Green Bay Packers 1-1 (No. 2) Denver Broncos 2-0 (No. 15) Dallas Cowboys 1-1 (No. 5) Seattle Seahawks 1-1 (No. 8) Baltimore Ravens 2-0 (No. 14)

Right on the cusp of cracking the top 10 rankings are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), Detroit Lions (2-0), and Carolina Panthers (2-0). All three teams are undefeated so far, and all three teams could be playoff teams at the end of the season. If they can continue that winning trend, expect to see upward movement. Of those teams, Carolina has the most concerns for the time being. Top receiver Greg Olsen suffered a broken foot and will be out for a good bit of time. While the Panthers seemed able to handle the Buffalo Bills, will they be able to remain undefeated against a winless Saints team? At the very least, Carolina will have the home-field advantage for that game on Sunday afternoon.

As seen above, there are 10 teams who are still undefeated at this early point in the NFL season. At least one will suffer their first loss, based on the upcoming NFL schedule for this week. Matt Ryan and the undefeated Falcons will visit Matthew Stafford and the undefeated Detroit Lions, so something will have to give in that NFC showdown of two unbeaten squads.

Several teams have decent opportunities to bounce back with solid wins for Week 3. The Green Bay Packers stand out as they’re hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. Unless there’s a miracle with the Bengals’ offense, this game should be a lock for Aaron Rodgers and company at home. The Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals for Monday Night Football.

For those wondering who sits in last place of all the NFL teams on the rankings, sorry New York Jets fans. The Jets currently rank at No. 32 overall, which was probably expected. New York Giants fans can still brag that their team is ranked higher at No. 19, but if the G-Men can’t starting finding ways to win games, it could be a long season.

[Featured Image by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images]